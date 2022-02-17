To tell the story of Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s recent success — he just won a silver in the men’s super G at the Beijing Olympics — you’ve got to start with the story of Cochran’s Ski Area.
The ski hill that Mickey and Ginny Cochran created on their farm in Richmond, where they erected a rope tow behind the house, mounted lights on trees and invited the whole neighborhood over to ski. Their four kids, Barbara Ann, Marilyn, Bobby and Lindy became World Cup stars and Olympians. B.A., as Barbara Ann is known to everyone, reached the summit in 1972 with a gold medal in slalom at the Olympic Games in Sapporo, Japan.
The Cochran family is American Alpine skiing’s first family, not because Mickey and Ginny produced four Olympians, and not because the next generation of Cochran’s sported six more World Cup skiers, two of whom would also become Olympians. No, it is because this is a place that still invites the neighborhood kids over to ski and those kids to this day still learn from the stars of previous generations.
At Cochran’s if there is one cliché that rings true, it’s “pay it forward.”
But among those cousins who learned the demanding skills of alpine racing on the family hill, there is a 29-year-old Ryan Cochran-Siegle. He’s no Johnny come lately. He’s been rising toward the top for a long time.
His grandmother, Ginny, never one to mince words, said of him, simply, “He is going to be the best of all of them.”
Jim Farrell, a lifer in the coaching ranks of both the Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Cochran’s, worked with Cochran-Siegle when he arrived in Stowe. The irony of being a Cochran’s kid is that you will learn to execute a race turn at Cochran’s. But the lack of giant slalom training there — there’s not a lot of vertical — creates a pathway to bigger hills like Smugglers’ Notch or, in Cochran-Siegle’s case, Stowe.
Scott Moriarty, another long-time coach MMSC and one of Ryan’s mentors in the race world, recounts early Ryan days. When Moriarty first started watching him on Stowe’s Slalom Hill, “He just kept going straight and crashing.”
Quizzing B.A. at the bottom of the course, she too minced no words. He had no GS training at Cochran’s.
“RCS was always coachable,” Farrell said.
This was a kid who had always wanted one thing more than anything else, to be a ski racer. He got a hand-me-down GS suit that had belonged to his cousin Jessica Kelly and been worn by numerous others. Once he got it, he wore it everywhere.
Jimmy Cochran, himself a two-time Olympian, tells a great story about his younger cousin. Jimmy was doing the long daily commute to Stowe for training, and returning home for dinner with Ginny and B.A. one night, Jimmy asks, “Where’s Ryan?”
B.A. tells him that the kid is out in the dark on a snowbank practicing his race start — and this is a 10-year-old.
It was in Cochran-Siegle’s second year as a J2 that Farrell took a group 15- and 16-year olds to the annual speed camp at Sugarloaf in Maine and its famous race trail, Narrow Gauge, where downhills have been run for almost 75 years. MMSC kids have limited opportunity to ski speed events, but Farrell saw right away that Cochran-Siegle had knack for “putting the nose over the front of the ski!”
The bomber
Cochran-Siegle always had the speed. The story of his bomber run at age 9 or 10 has taken its place in Cochran’s lore. A tradition at the end of a Cochran training day has the kids ride the rope tow to the top and then, en masse, bomb down the slope with enough speed to reach the top of the hill where the lodge was perched. Cochran-Siegle outran the crowd and wound up crashing through a plate glass window, startling the occupants chatting away inside. None the worse for wear, other than a scar on his lower backside, his race career continued.
Mom, B.A., gleefully recounted this story for NBC after the super G in China.
For the best of the best, there is always a tale of family, friends and coaches. Once, Cochran-Siegle forced himself into the front ranks of young and budding alpine racing stars. His senior year, he raced a GS on Main Street at Spruce Peak against a bunch of very good U.S. ski team racers.
He beat the field. One of the coaches extended an invitation to Cochran-Siegle to attend a prestigious camp at Mammoth in the spring with the so-called development team. The coach assured him this could serve as a stepping-stone to the U.S. alpine team.
Baseball lore runs just as deep in the Cochran family. While attempting to interview Mickey about ski racing one spring, it took less than five minutes for the conversation to veer into baseball. Mickey was a pitcher in the old Northern League, and he was happy to talk about facing a barnstorming group of Red Sox players one spring and pitching against the likes of Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr and Johnny Pesky.
That spring Ryan was also playing baseball for Mount Abraham High School and the choice was ski camp or the high school tournament. No camp, no U.S. team. He chose baseball, and his friends and teammates. In the end, his team went on to capture the state title and he still made the U.S. ski team.
In 2011 Cochran-Siegle got his first starts on the World Cup circuit and was rewarded with a 29th place at Beaver Creek on its famous Birds of Prey speed course. The 2011-12 season also saw the 20-year-old finding success on the North American Trophy Series — the Nor-Ams — the last rung below the World Cup level. That spring he captured two gold medals at the World Junior Championships but then the injury bug struck.
Injury takes a toll
Cochran-Siegle has had no shortage of injuries. After that very good season in Nor-Ams, a crash in 2013 left him with a torn meniscus. He recovered and a great season unfolded the next year. He won the Nor-am overall title, guaranteeing World Cup starts in every discipline, but at the season-ending U.S. championships, it was obvious his knee was still not 100 percent.
Only medical advances saved his career. If the technique of using tendons from cadavers hadn’t been developed, his knee injury might have ended his young career.
It was a long and arduous process to get back on snow. According to B.A., her son spent long hours day after day studying video of World Cup skiers racing every venue. RCS would visualize every turn every, every wrinkle on the hill — Birds of Prey, Bormio and the Hahnenkamm, home to the sport’s most famous downhill.
In 2016, now healthy for the first time in nearly three years, he returned to racing. He soon captured his first World Cup GS points with a 30th place result at Kranjska-Gora in Slovenia. Slowly, he moved up the points list. His first Olympic runs took place in 2018.
At the South Korean host site of Pyeongchang, he emerged as the top American man with good results scattered across three different events. His best result was an 11th in the GS, and it would not be until the 2020-21 season that Cochran-Siegle finally made his mark on the international stage.
That December he took his first podium — a second place in a downhill at Val Gardena — and followed it up with his first win at Bormio in a Super-G. The racers on the circuit knew that America’s speed skiers had a new leader.
Expectations ran high when the tour arrived in Kitzbühel for the annual Hahnenkamm. The Cochrans are no strangers to this course. Ryan’s uncle, Bobby, won the Hahnenkamm combined event in 1973 with a third-place downhill finish and a 23rd place in slalom.
As Cochran-Siegle plunged down the course, his split times put him right in the mix for a medal. Then disaster. He got off balance coming off one of the elevator drops of the Streif and was launched into the nets. Airlifted off course, he waved to the crowd but soon learned that he had broken two bones at the base of his neck. Surgery followed. Bones were fused. B.A. was later quoted saying, “Thank god it is was only a broken neck. A joint is so much more work.”
Only a ski racing mom could adopt that perspective.
More rehab, more waiting but finally Cochran-Siegle returned to the slopes. This year’s results developed slowly. A good race here, a not so good race there, but he was getting more comfortable.
When he got to China to race on a hill where no one had ever trained, the downhill was sketchy at best. One OK training run, one terrible run. Yet on race day he ran 14th in the field, building his confidence.
Then came the super G. Austrian Matthias Mayer wore bib No. 13 and trailed Norwegian star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde all the way to near the bottom. But the bottom of the course is relatively flat, and Mayer, a great glider, made up nearly a full second on Kilde. The announcers were still gushing over Mayer’s run when Cochran-Siegel launched onto the course, posting faster split times than the Austrian.
As Cochran Siegle came across the finish, the clock showed him dropping by just hundredths into second place. That margin would hold. Ryan had his medal.
There is one final irony in this story — one of the byproducts of having your neck fused. It is now much harder for RCS to get fully into his tuck, the aerodynamic position so key to cutting though the wind. Would that have made a difference in the end?
Does it really matter? Ryan Cochran-Siegle is still just the fifth Vermonter to win an Olympic medal in alpine racing, following in the footsteps of Andrea Mead Lawrence, Betsy Snite, Billy Kidd and his mom, Barbara Ann Cochran.
