As I sit on the hard metal bench, suspended 50 feet in the air, a sharp inhospitable wind lashes across my face, turning it red. I try to distract myself from the cold by staring at the face of the mountain with its large patches of dangerous ice, waiting to claim a victim.
Although the sight seems forbidding, I remind myself that I am able to ski it, the only thing necessary is skill. I see the large pine trees stacked up on either side of the peak, covered in a blanket of snow, almost like they are wearing a trench coat.
Suddenly, the chairlift stops, and its past momentum turns into a rhythmic sway, like it is dancing. This only lasts a short while; it soon starts up again. The slow movement gives me time to notice the different skiers on the peak, some skilled, some not so skilled. Still looking at the mountain, I notice a man come flying down it. It seems that he has rocket boosters attached to him. Another gust of wind whips across the trail, carrying the light snow away into the air.
Trying to find comfort in my clothing, I squeeze the hand warmers, hoping to find salvation in their dull heat. A warm feeling rushes through my body as even the small heat is enough to rejuvenate me.
While the lift continues to move up the mountain, I see more and more trees. At the base, they are coated in snow, but up here they are barren and exposed. Next to these trees is a steep drop, coated with icicles larger than me. I begin to wonder why they are yellow, but I soon realize that the sediments in the ground have infiltrated them.
Although it feels like I am alone on the chairlift, my father speaks to me suddenly. “Hey kiddo, what run are you thinkin’ of doing?”
“What about Liftline?”
“Are you sure you want to do that? It seems icy today.”
“I am sure, Dad.”
Liftline is the trail that I have been analyzing for the past five minutes, directly under the lift. As more skiers ski it, more snow gets scraped away. It seems that their goal is to strip the trail of the thing that it craves most and leave it with a hard and bulletproof layer of ice. I hope that by the time we get off the chairlift there is still enough snow to ski it.
By now, the lift has reached 70 feet above the ground. I rest my chin on the oval-shaped bar that is keeping me from toppling over onto the ice that awaits. As I take in a deep breath the fresh mountain air mixes with the scent of pine and fills my nostrils. My exhale comes with a wispy smoke made by the bitter cold.
I begin to lift the bar that has kept me safe all this time, for now we have reached the summit.
Lifting myself from the hard metal bench, I speed toward Liftline with its large patches of ice, waiting to be conquered.
Jake Dubow, 14, lives in Swampscott, Mass., and he comes to Stowe every weekend. He is in the eighth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.