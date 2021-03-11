First I need to correct an error I made in my column about Barrecrafters two weeks ago. Leo Clark pointed out that Gov. Richard Snelling’s first stint as governor was from 1977-1985, not 1973-1977 as I wrote. Clark arrived in Vermont in January 1980 to be city manager of Winooski and then-Gov. Richard Snelling reached out to welcome him to Vermont.
Clark says, “I’ll never forget him telling me that I had accepted the second toughest job in the state, next to his!”
Clark also shared that he bought a pair of those $6.95 Barrecrafter ski poles for Susi when she took up skiing.
Last week’s trivia question asked which alpine skier holds the record for most consecutive seasons with at least one FIS World Cup win? George Lengvari had the answer I was looking for: Alberto Tomba. I do have to say that he shares that record with Vreni Schneider, but it’s “Tomba la Bomba” that I plan to write about this week.
•••
Alberto Tomba was born Dec, 19, 1966, near Bologna, Italy. His father, Franco, ran a textile company in Bologna, which provided the family an upper class standard of living. Franco became hooked on skiing while he was a college student in Switzerland. He wanted his family to also enjoy the sport, but there are no ski areas close to Bologna. Franco would actually drive Alberto and his older brother Marco to the closest ski area over an hour away, drop them off, and then drive back to his office in Bologna. At the end of the day he’d drive back and pick the boys up.
Alberto began skiing at 3 and was racing by 7. His older brother likewise became a racer, but would not stay with it. Alberto’s results were good enough to make the Italian team for the World Junior Championships in 1984, which were held at Sugarloaf, Maine. He finished 4th and served notice on the world of ski racing of his potential.
As Alberto matured, he had the physique of a downhill speed skier, but he was a technical slalom and giant slalom specialist. His mother expressed concern about the dangers of the speed events, so he promised he wouldn’t ski downhill. And he never did, although he made a brief attempt at Super G, which resulted in an injury and proved mother is always right!
Alberto made his World Cup debut in the 1985-86 season at the age of 19. However, it wouldn’t be until the 1987-88 season when he made his presence known. He won both the slalom and GS in the opening World Cup race of that season.
Leading up to the 1988 Calgary Olympics, he had won seven races.
His father promised him a Ferrari if he won a gold medal. Alberto won both the slalom and GS gold medals. He made a collect call to his father and said, “Make it a red one.”
Alberto wasn’t done making calls to celebrate his Olympic success. He also called Calgary gold-medal winning figure skater, Katarina Witt, and asked her out on a date.
In his career, Alberto would win a total of 50 World Cup races and collect 88 podiums. He won the overall World Cup in 1995. He won the individual discipline cups in slalom and GS four times each. In the Olympics, he accumulated three golds and two silvers, while in the World Championships he had two golds and two bronze.
He retired in 1998 and went out in Tomba style ,winning his last race, a slalom at the finals of the World Cup.
With such credentials, why was I surprised when I read that Alberto shared the record of 11 consecutive seasons with at least one World Cup victory?
In addition to Alberto Tomba the skier, there was Alberto Tomba the playboy, who was the darling of the media. When asked before the 1992 Olympics whether his lifestyle affected his training, Alberto answered “I used to have a wild time with three women until 5 a.m., but I’m getting older. In the Olympic village here, I will live it up with five women, but only until 3 a.m.”
Today, Alberto claims he was only joking back then, but he does still drive a Ferrari.
•••
We’re coming up on the 50th anniversary of what is generally considered to be the first freestyle competition in the United States, although they actually called it a freestyle exhibition.
Where was that first freestyle exhibition held?
Post answers at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.