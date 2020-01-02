As a famous ski bum from the past, Roger “Too Tall” Wighton, was known to say, the ski season around here doesn’t begin until after the Christmas holidays.
For your Scribe, this has been the case so far this winter. Here the season is entering its sixth week of lift-served skiing and riding and The Scribe’s total number of days on the hill has just reached four; runs just hit double digits.
This has not been due to lack of interest or enthusiasm. No-o-o, the explanation is that a major building project has eaten up far more time than expected. Anyone ever heard that before? Filling the roles of designer, contractor, project manager, carpenter, plumber has taken its toll. Oh, yes, there was also the small impact of three broken ribs just two days before a scheduled visit to be the chief gate judge at the 2019 Killington Cup.
But now things are looking up as the project nears completion, tenants are back in their respective domiciles and the ribs are mostly healed.
In fact, a small window of opportunity presented itself on Monday and up went your Scribe for a few quick ones. Christmas week can be a madhouse but a combination of gray skies, steady snowfall on the warm side of the thermometer and marginal driving conditions in the lowlands combined to keep many of the resort’s guests at bay. Yet, despite it all, the mountain offered up some pretty decent sliding. Terrain options remain a bit limited. The reality at the end of December is that if a trail has no guns, it is not going to be open. Luckily most of the trails have snowmaking and by and large were in good shape, particularly in the morning.
The first stop of the day was the Gondola, where both Perry Merrill and Gondolier were open top to bottom. In a previous visit two weeks earlier, the Gondola was not yet running, so this represented progress. Things were a bit thin in a few stretches, but if blame is to be assigned here, blame the temperatures, not the snowmaking crew.
A couple of quick runs and then it was over to Mansfield. Nosedive was really nice. While there was not any significant quantity of new-fallen snow, there had been just enough to soften the surface considerably. Then came a run down Liftline and that was also pleasant. If you want some steepness at the moment, those two runs are pretty much all that is available.
Back in the second week of December, a wave of small storms came through these northern Green Mountains and there was even a morning where both the top of Starr and the headwall of National were open. Unfortunately, that window closed abruptly and since then it has been back to the manmade surfaces.
Next on the list for The Scribe was a trip across the street to go see how things were looking at Big Spruce. He knew that the Main Street Race Trail had just opened for training and, with a major Nor-Am Race series scheduled for the first week in January, seemed like a good time for the first ride up Sensation. It proved well worth the time to get there. Absolutely no one on the lift in front of him, so hill crowding certainly wasn’t going to be an issue — unlike the relatively large numbers of skiers and snowboarders over at the Gondola, where maintaining control during descents didn’t seem to be a priority for some of those on the trails.
It was blowing hard at the top of the lift and visibility had gone from somewhat to marginal at best. He was amused to look off and see a cluster of four riders gathered downwind, off to the side of the work road. The distinctive odor of bud green left little doubt as to the purpose of the meeting.
Main Street did not disappoint. The Scribe ducked in at the top of the B-net, made a few turns to sense what the race surface was like under a couple of inches of soft snow, and then exited before encountering anyone who might upbraid him for poaching the race hill. No matter, because the right side of Main Street and then down over the mogul field yielded up the best snow he found all day.
Reconnaissance mission over, it was back to the Mansfield side with the goal of one more run before going back to the waiting challenges of the new addition. Things had not improved significantly on the trail but, on the plus side, folks were either at lunch or they had opted for dining, shopping and socializing. Empty is safe these days, though it won’t do much for the bottom line at the resort. The parking lots were full still, so The Scribe came to the conclusion that certainly there were still a lot of people here for the final days of what has been an unusually long holiday stretch.
One thing is obvious at this point in the season: Locals are ready for some storms. The current reading at the WCAX snow stake alongside the Toll Road sits at 20 inches, which is about 14 inches below the average compiled over the past six decades or so. Not a disaster, but not anything like a year ago, when the mountain had been buried by huge early snowfalls. But don’t get discouraged yet. It is a long way to spring and things tend to change around these parts in a hurry.
•••
For the skibum racers, remember that now it is less than a week until the annual Skibum Race series makes its 2020 debut. Enter your team online and get ready for another great year, with well over a hundred fellow skiers and riders throwing themselves down the Slalom Hill in quest of weekly honors as the top team. The URL for registering is mmsca.org/forms/ ski-bum-registration. Four-person teams are the norm, but even if you are short a racer, get registered and there will certainly be racers showing up next Tuesday looking for a slot.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.