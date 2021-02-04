Perched on the precipice of a Nor’easter? That was the situation as the weekly deadline for this column loomed. Snowstorms are unpredictable critters. Some peter out long before they ever reach the northern parts of Vermont’s Green Mountains. Others arrive but deliver not the 12-18 inches predicted but instead more modest amounts of say 4-6 inches — nice but not exactly the depths for which everyone was hoping. Then there are those storms that blast Mansfield with snow far in excess of what the weather people had suggested would be the case.
The one now over the resort’s slopes had already deposited nearly a foot and a half in places like the upper west side of Manhattan, evidence arriving on the Scribe’s cell phone courtesy of Abigail Scribe, now resident in that neighborhood. On Howard Avenue, home to the Scribe Tribe, by 11 a.m. 4 inches had already fallen and it would seem that much more might would be on the way.
Up at the mountain, whatever comes will be welcome. After nearly two months of disappointing weather, Martin Luther King weekend saw the onset of about a week’s worth of snow — perhaps in sum total about two-and-a-half feet — which took the season from below average to a much better grade.
Natural snow trails opened for the first time all year. Snowpack grew to a height where an incursion into the glades was no longer indicative of a death wish. Still, that stormy week was a distant two weeks past, and once again the natives were getting restless. Simply put, with new snow already here, whether this storm is a big one or just an average one, it’s all good.
The past week was enjoyable even without any snowfall beyond the occasional flurry. It featured some very sunny days, which in January are usually accompanied by temperatures in single digits. But many of these days also had virtually no wind, making lift rides pleasant and, thanks to the obligatory mask protection mandated by the pandemic, cheeks and noses did not arrive at the summit in that state known as frostbit, or nearly so.
Sunshine is not only a nice thing on a cold day, but it aids in picking your way down the faces of trails like Lookout and Starr. The snowpack is now adequate to keep these runs open, but there is still ample opportunity for skis to contact not-so-hidden obstacles often found on these double-black routes.
Bright sunshine goes a long way toward aiding one in navigating through these challenging waters — so to speak.
The weekend was a busy one and like much of the season, The Scribe continues to avoid the crowds by staying off the beaten paths. Big Spruce continues to offer very good conditions. One early morning run down Whirlaway was highlighted by finding that no one yet had skied along the outer edges of the trail. Your Scribe skirted the edge all the way down and was rewarded by both untracked snow and never coming in contact with any of the ledge that this ancient trail, cut back in 1954, has proudly kept as part of its character.
Main Street just opened for training last week and on Friday, the Mount Mansfield Ski Club & Academy was set to host the first race of the season. Alas, howling winds conspired to force a postponement of a pair of FIS giant slaloms. Could one have expected anything else in this year of disappointments? The Scribe, after hanging around for a bit, decided to do one quick lap on the Meadows Quad and then head down the road to his office.
But, not so fast … with the sun coming out and the winds diminishing, he opted to pull into the Toll House and take the long ride up the Toll House chair. It proved to be a good choice. He was bundled for the elements and the 5-degree thermometer reading failed to scare him.
After reaching the unloading station, a pleasant run down to the Mansfield Quad ensued and as one might expect given the brisk nature of the morning, he practically skied right onto the chair. Remarkably the strong winds that had shut down the Sensation had left the Forerunner Quad mostly alone.
With so few skiers and snowboarders present Liftline was almost empty, save for one interesting presence. As he came up and over the 13 Pitch, The Scribe saw a small white form rapidly scurrying from the Pumphouse Woods edge of the trail toward the S-53 glades.
It was a snowy white ermine, more properly known as a short-tailed weasel. Not only was it an ermine, but it was an ermine with a firm grip on a hapless vole soon to bring much needed nourishment to this small but fierce hunter. It is perhaps too easy to forget that these woods are not just home to glades skiers and riders but a surprising number of other creatures. Porcupines, moose, snowy owls, snowshoe hares and squirrels, not to mention the ravens that soar overhead, riding the winds off the ridges of Mansfield.
A couple of good runs off the top were taken, with the trails being virtually empty. The final run of the day was a return to the Toll House parking lot. The easy return is to take the Easy Mile, but The Scribe opted to take the more meandering path followed by The Toll Road, now nearing its 170th anniversary as a way up and down Mansfield.
The reward for this is the opportunity to finish one’s morning with the pleasant pitch known as the Toll House Slopes. No one skis this! If anyone is descending to the base of the Toll House chair, dollars to donuts says they will follow Easy Mile the whole way. If you take that last right where the Toll Road crosses Easy Mile for the final time it will lead you back to the top of the pitch that was the home of the original rope tow installed in 1937.
You will find one of two conditions — perfect corduroy or a bit of still-untracked powder left over from MLK weekend. This is not a bad way to return to your car.
Wednesday will bring its own tale this week. It will be either the culmination of 24 hours of snow — expect to find massive lines at the Quad at 7:30, half an hour before opening — or a more modest accumulation. Even then, still expect to encounter massive lines of powder-starved skiers and snowboarders.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
