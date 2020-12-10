During Retro-Ski days we relied on ski magazines. There was no internet so we looked to the magazines for what skis to buy, what ski resorts to visit, and for tips on how to ski better. In college I remember sitting for hours reading and rereading ski magazines when I should have been reading my textbooks.
Today, ski magazines are having a hard time surviving.
The oldest mainstream ski magazine is the appropriately named SKI. The first issue was published in January 1936 and is still hanging in there. SKIING magazine came along in 1948. SKIING went out of print seven or eight years ago. It was bought by SKI’s parent company in 2013 and the two titles merged into one a few years later.
In 1968, Jake Moe dropped out of the University of Washington to be a ski bum. He landed in Sun Valley, Idaho, working on the ski patrol. He became frustrated with the mainstream ski magazines and in 1972 decided to start a new one. He had no experience in what it took to produce a magazine so he called his older, more responsible (?) brother Dave, who was teaching high school in Oregon. His brother promptly quit his job and joined Jake to create what would become POWDER magazine.
We received one correct answer to last week’s trivia question. Kasey Kaufman knew that POWDER began publication in 1973. While the magazine traces its roots to 1972, the first published issue came out in 1973. For extra credit, she also named Sun Valley as the place where it started. Kasey is good friends with Ken Strong and his family. A WBZ anchor for two decades, her first job in TV news was in Burlington. She says, “I shared a condo with Kathy Casey before she and Kenny got married and I spent many, many nights at the Shed.”
The brothers said that the magazine was “a celebration of powder skiing — the finest variety of skiing there is.” As part of this celebration, the magazine emphasized photography of great powder skiing and skiers. Text was secondary.
I first found POWDER in the mid-1970s. There was picture after picture, without many articles. And the ads, usually the lifeblood of any magazine, were all at the end in just a couple of pages. (For many years the Moe brothers insisted on control of the advertising placement.)
In contrast, SKI and SKIING contained fewer pictures and many ads throughout. Plus, their articles could be long and there was a tendency to get bogged down in technical details. For example, their analyses of bindings were like a master’s dissertation.
The personality of POWDER was set by Dave Moe. Appar-ently Dave was a “here, hold my beer” type of guy, hence why I put a question mark on the “responsible” brother earlier. He had the good fortune to always pull it off, or actually, to avoid serious injury. He created the Captain Powder persona, a man in WWII vintage gear painted entirely white. In fact, Dave used the 10th Mountain Division winter soldier for his inspiration. Captain Powder’s mission was to get you off your butt and out skiing.
SKI and SKIING were aiming at the 10-days-a-year skier. POWDER was aiming at the 100-day-a-year skier or those who aspired to be. SKI and SKIING targeted the ski-week-in-Aspen crowd. POWDER targeted the drive-all-night-because-it’s-dumping-at-Jackson-Hole diehards. Eventually POWDER became the most popular ski magazine in the world.
Dave and Jake Moe sold POWDER in 1981, but they remained on as “spiritual editors.” The magazine became more mainstream in style if not in content. That is, ads were interspersed, there were more articles, but it still had the wonderful photography.
I found it interesting that I was originally drawn to POWDER by photography, but in recent years I enjoyed POWDER more for its articles than its photography. SKI and SKIING kept shrinking content and didn’t feature what I’d call first-class writing. POWDER kept adding content and featured well-written articles on climate change, sexism in skiing and, more recently, racism.
On Oct. 5, 2020, POWDER’s editor Sierra Shafer delivered the bad news: “Effective Nov. 20, 2020, operations of the magazine, our website, and our social channels will be paused.” American Media Inc., which acquired the magazine in 2019 was pulling the plug on it and several of other publications.
In my opinion, there was a definite change in tone these past couple of years under Shafer. The previous tone had been definitely masculine. Shafer softened it slightly with the inclusion of more content by and about women. So it’s somewhat of a slap in her face that POWDER subscribers will receive Men’s Journal for the balance of their subscription.
•••
We’ll stick with 1972 for this week’s trivia question: Outdoor wear maker Powderhorn was founded in 1972 at what ski area?
Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com, but post trivia question responses at retro-skiing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.