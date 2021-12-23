Just in time, it feels like winter in these parts. Appropriate because officially, winter arrived sometime on Tuesday, but it just wasn’t the weatherman’s pronouncement that alerted locals to winter’s arrival. No. there was a one-two punch of six inches or so of fresh snow along with a night of single-digit thermometer readings.
So, crank up the woodstove and look for a better jacket for your next trip to the slopes.
The colder weather was good news if you are a member of Mountain Operations snowmaking because you can make a lot more snow at 10 degrees than you can at 30 degrees and the latter has been a far more common temperature than this current cold snap. Your scribe was on the hill Monday morning and the piles coming out of the guns were substantial to say the least. Hopefully that means the Gondola will be open in a couple more days.
This past weekend was to be a New York weekend for The Scribe and Ms. Scribe. Thursday night departure, a Quality Inn in Kingston, and three days in the city highlighted by a party at the house of old friends. However, sometime early Friday, a review of the morning news, mostly centering on the shocking rapid spread of the Omicron variant in New York City had these two voyagers looking at each other and concluding that the last thing they would want to do was hang out in a room populated by some people whose vaccination status and politics were unclear.
Being that close to the city they determined that they would travel a couple of hours into Brooklyn, visit daughter Abigail and boyfriend Quinn and head back home the next morning.
They knew a storm was coming and sure enough as they crossed the Vermont state line just below Brattleboro the cold rain turned into heavy snow and what followed was an exciting stretch of dodge cars. There would be a reward though — Sunday morning powder — or so it seemed at the time.
At six a.m. The Scribe was on the Epic Mix app checking the snow report and he learned that sadly only five inches had fallen and that all open trails had been groomed. OK, maybe it wouldn’t be the powder day, but still, in a very quiet year, even half a foot or so of new snow was no small matter.
He hopped in the car and off he went. Ten cars were ahead of him on Route 100 and all 10 made the turn at the Moscow Road. He figured why not just go up through the village, so he did. It was only when he reached Pinnacle Sports that he realized that up ahead was bumper-to-bumper traffic. A quick check of the route to the mountain on Google maps showed the dreaded yellow and red colors of congestion.
The ride up was not that bad but at the resort entrance he could see that the Mansfield lot was virtually full. No problem, just park at the Gondola. Well, that lot was also full and the satellite lots were opening. The wind was howling and as he looked at the mob around him, it suddenly dawned on your scribe that maybe a long wait to ride a windy quad and ski groomed snow didn’t really make sense.
Back in the car, over to the ski club lot behind the Sensation chair he went for a chance to put his boots on in the warmth of the club. Now that seemed like a better course of action. So off he went to enjoy the relative ease of skiing the Meadows Chair and perhaps even some ungroomed powder around the edges of Little Spruce. In a nutshell, The Scribe logged in 10 laps on the chair with his longest wait being about four minutes and he even found some soft snow.
A key part of the Spruce strategy was knowing that skiing on Mansfield Monday would be just as good as Sunday and a whole lot less crowded. The next morning found him enjoying a lot more mellow experience at Mansfield. The skiing was good, though there was not much powder to be found. Riding up the Quad, one could see that a few people had enjoyed some soft tracks down Liftline, most likely members of the early morning skinning crew.
The packed Sunday morning scene — all because of five inches of new snow — does not bode well for later in the season when skier and rider numbers usually swell, and the snow gets deeper and the storms for dramatic.
According to the Colorado Sun, Vail sold 2.1 million Epic passes this pre-season and that is a 76 percent increase from 2019-2020. Stowe is not going to get less crowded. Now in all fairness, really there were only two lifts running — the quad and the triple — and it would not be surprising to learn that staff shortages could play havoc with lift operations but still, weekends are going to be very challenging for a lot of the locals.
Some locals are bypassing the lifts entirely and going for the early morning skin-up run but even that may get more challenging. Grooming operators are not too pleased to encounter uphill and downhill traffic on trails that they’re trying to groom.
If this continues to be an issue, it would not be a total shock if the resort simply said, “We are done with allowing skinning.” Interfere with mountain operations and on big powder days, track everything out before the paying customers can even get on the hill — not a popular combo.
Could definitely produce some sparks. On this issue, your scribe is simply an observer …
Word from one veteran ski instructor is that the crowds are already here on the hill, and it is still a few days before the official start of the holiday week. Private lessons are full until the New Year so hopefully the ski and snowboard school instructors can look forward to a lucrative week.
As for your scribe, he will certainly be found elsewhere next week since he opted out of the full pass. It will be on the road again touring the resorts of the Green Mountains.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
