While The Scribe was off exploring Mount Bohemia, far, far away in the very northernmost part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, locals were enjoying a couple of most excellent days on the hill.
The storm last Friday started things off with a nice blanket of fresh snow, 8 to 10 inches thick. The well-publicized storm triggered a mad rush toward Stowe Mountain Resort but one way or another, folks found their way to the hill for a great day of skiing and riding on Saturday.
But Friday proved to be only the first installment on a couple of days of new snowfall that blessed skiers and riders with the best conditions of the winter. The snow came in squalls, which can be a visual challenge, but that proved OK. Fresh powder is soft by nature and now there had been enough accumulation to bring out the best in Mansfield’s charms. One local called Monday, with a foot and a half of fresh snow in the woods, the best day of the season.
Another testament to the dramatic improvements in the conditions was provided by a check of the snow depths reported at the famed WCAX snowstake alongside upper Toll Road. As February wound down, a combination of warm temperatures and a relative dearth of snowstorms dropped the reading at the stake back into the mid-30-inch range, well short of the more than 5-foot-thick snowpack typically in place at the end of February.
Then it began to snow and as March arrived, the stake showed about 58 inches — almost up to the standards of most winters.
Optimism returned to the Quad corral and the coffee-klatch gang, found late mornings at the Octagon. Perhaps March, with its eternal promise of spring skiing, would turn into the sort of month that skiers and riders always love.
But Mother Nature turned vindictive and once again fresh precipitation arrived and with temperatures rising into the fifties, that wasn’t snow falling Sunday morning. The Scribe, now back and eager to sample Stowe’s offerings, headed to the hill, undismayed by the morning’s weather prediction. He never left the car. Things improved dramatically after noon, but by then he was at home catching up on work.
Monday wasn’t great, though less grim than Sunday morning and Tuesday brought a bit of fresh snow. Timing is everything, however, and if there had been a way to combine Tuesday’s return to cold weather with Sunday’s moisture then things would have been a lot more pleasing a week into March.
Bum race update
The ski bums had no race this week but last Tuesday they were treated to the annual panel slalom. For a select few this is an eagerly awaited week, for others it is, let’s say, challenging.
No Dustin Martin on hand this week, which left the top spot wide open and in the end two weekly challengers for Martin from Plate de Race Stock, Zach Mooney and Ryan Daniel, duked it out for first place. Mooney proved fastest on the day, edging Daniel by about half a second.
Lurking in third was Stephanie Abrell of Order of the White Lotus, who finished .13 seconds ahead of a third Plate de Race Stock skier, Aaron Martin. Rounding out the top five was Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music.
Abrell’s teammate, Alsacia Timmerman, also cracked the top 10, finishing in ninth as the No. 2 woman. In 20th was the third fastest woman on the day, Devon Laidman of PKCoffskis.
The fastest rider through the tight paneled course was Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s. Hammer of Stone telemarker Pete Hussey continued his reign as the bums’ fastest free heeler.
It comes as no surprise that Plate De Race Stock won the Smugglers’ Bowl with their three fastest racers going 1-2-4 in the results while their fourth racer, Cam Waller, wound up just outside the top 20.
Runners-up on the day was a crew from Trattoria La Festa — Bob Marks, Steve McLafferty, Carlos Serrano and Pater Penndorf. Third place in team standings went to the Gates Gang with Scott and Sue Landry, Marilyn Olimpio and Ross Mitchell.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
