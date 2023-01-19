Kim Brown

It is mid-January and three of the milestones of winter have now come and gone. Thanksgiving weekend, when the season first gets rolling, followed by the Christmas holiday week, and now the Martin Luther King weekend is in the rearview mirror. OK, none of these have been epic stretches but at least everything looks good on the hill other than the fact that so much terrain remains inaccessible to all those without a death wish.

This Tuesday marked the beginning of the always popular ski bum race series — and it was nice to be at the top of the Comp Hill, look across the valleys and see nothing but white. Considering how often the weather in the North Country has tended toward warm and wet — this could at least give reason for optimism about the rest of the winter.

