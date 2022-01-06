January is here, riding in on the wave known as the New Year — 2022. Traditionally, January is a month of highly varied weather. It can be a time for snowstorms, much needed these days. There is the always the prospect of the January thaw, which these days may not cause much of a stir since so far this winter there has been no shortage of mild weather.
Last but not least is the possibility of a prolonged cold snap defined by a run of cold days and arctic nights. If you sell fossil fuels to consumers, cold snaps are good. If you maintain people’s heating appliances, frigid nights with “no heats” pose challenges for service people in this industry.
Your Scribe is now back on the hill as the blackout period for locals has ended. He has been in the middle of a home improvement project lately since he wasn’t going to be skiing anyway so the timing of the work would not be at the expense of ski days.
From all reports coming to him it was a complicated time to be skiing or riding. If you were one of those getting to the hill around the time that the lifts opened, you were finding the best surfaces and the least traffic.
But as the mornings went along, that was not so much the case.
The situation was simple. Lots and lots of users and not as many trails available as one might hope. Early morning groomed surfaces by midday had evolved into the condition known optimistically as hard snow.
If you were less experienced, you might be inclined to describe it as ice.
No matter what you called it, the skiing and riding were not great. As much a problem as the surface was, there just wasn’t all that much open terrain — lots of users, limited trails. Not the best formula for fun.
At least there was one day when hardness wasn’t an issue. On New Year’s Day, with the thermometer up in the forties and the crowd modest in size, the conditions were spring-like. In fact, there was one Facebook post going around that simply said, “Spring skiing on New Year’s Day.”
The Mountain Operations staff has been plugging away since late fall to get more trails covered and more ways down the hill but it’s been challenging to say the least. Mild temperatures cut production and so everything slows down.
With only limited amounts of fresh snow coming from Mother Nature, the natural snow routes just haven’t been in play yet.
There have been some significant additions lately, though. Gondolier is now open top to bottom, which helps lessen the congestion on Perry Merrill. Cliff Trail, Chin Clip and Switchback are still in the future at this juncture.
Over on the Spruce side of the resort, the wait goes on for the trails served by the Sensation Quad. Main Street snowmaking has begun but no word yet on opening for that important route. As for Sterling, Smugglers and Whirlaway, perhaps a sacrifice of an old pair of skis to the snow gods might be in order.
No natural snowpack, no Sterling. It is that simple.
Ski bum racing starts
Switching to another topic of great interest to Stowe’s ski bum racers, the race series will resume next Tuesday, Jan. 11, after its season and a half hiatus. Despite rumors to the contrary, the venue most weeks will be the Slalom Hill, which has not been taken out of play by the major addition that has been attached to Spruce Base Camp.
After the first week, there is going to be a big change for racers and that will be the elimination of the weekly indoor bib pick-up. It is now proposed that once you receive your bib number, you will keep your bib for the entire race series.
Of course, that means that you will have to remember to bring your bib with you each week, which may prove to be a challenge for some bums. The order in which competitors race will still change every week.
Racers in the first seed week No. 1 will move to the fourth seed the next week while racers in seeds two, three and four will move up one tier — same as always. If this sounds complicated, well it is and it isn’t.
Bottom line is, show up each week in time to take your run and the rest will sort itself out. If you still haven’t registered your team, remember you can go to the ski club’s website and do registration online.
Here’s one last thought about 2022. Ok, so no major storms yet but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a big storm soon. Remember a year ago, the season was a bit slow getting underway but then in January and February there was a lot of snowfall.
Hopefully, this winter will bring a similar wave of storms. One thing your scribe, a veteran observer of ski bums, has always known, all that matters in the end is the most recent storm.
It would be nice if that most recent storm is soon.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.