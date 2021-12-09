“If man had sent God a request for the perfect potential place for skiing, Snowbird is what he would have sent back.”
— Dick Bass
In the 1950s a West Coast surfer named Ted Johnson discovered Alta Ski Area. He became an accomplished powder skier, hanging out with the likes of Jim McConkey and Junior Buonous. Johnson would score two Sports Illustrated covers of his powder skiing in 1959 and 1965. His search for powder led him beyond Alta’s boundaries to the neighboring valleys to the west: Peruvian Gulch and Gad Valley.
Johnson felt the terrain there could support another ski area.
The land in question was privately owned by entities with mining claims. The mining boom was long over, and the various owners apparently hadn’t seen the opportunity of other uses. Johnson wasn’t a wealthy man but managed to scrape together enough money to buy out some of the claims. His first acquisition was the Black Jack mine, which included Peruvian Gulch. Later he acquired the Snowbird mine, which would give the eventual ski area its name.
Over several years, he was able to gain control over 800 acres.
But then Johnson knew he needed significant financial backing to be able to turn the land into a ski area. This turned out to be more difficult than acquiring the land. Johnson tried various schemes to attract investors, including having Warren Miller make a short film of the great powder skiing the area would provide.
Finally, in 1969, he had the good fortune of meeting Dick Bass at a party in Vail. The Bass family was in the oil and gas business and were significant investors in the creation of Vail in the 1960s. In fact, Bass had built the largest private residence in Vail at the time. That residence would be made available to Gerald Ford when he was president and became known as the Winter White House.
Bass was intrigued by Johnson’s proposal. He joined Johnson in Utah and they hiked the land together. It didn’t take long for Bass to commit to making a world-class ski resort, Snowbird.
Construction began in 1970. Due to the severity of the winters, most had to be done in the summer. Johnson oversaw the construction and 12-to-16-hour days, 7 days a week were common. But they were able to open Snowbird on Dec. 23, 1971. Initially there was the European-style tram and three chairlifts — Wilbere, Gad I and Gad II — plus the lodge and the Snowbird Center.
Johnson, after seeing his dream for a ski area come true, sold his share of Snowbird to Bass in 1974. Johnson died in 2018 at 91.
Bass would continue to build the area. Some of the significant enhancements were the addition of Mineral Basin in 1999, the Alta Connection in 2001 and the Peruvian Express and Tunnel in 2006. By the way, that 600-foot-long tunnel, a tribute to the area’s mining history, is really neat — and really important! It provides an alternative way to get into Mineral Basin and an alternative to the tram. In 2014 Bass would sell a majority interest in Snowbird to the Ian Cumming family. Bass died in 2015 at the age of 85.
The two Snowbird founders may have died, but they are remembered in many of the trail names at Snowbird. Silver Fox was Johnson’s nickname due to his well-groomed silver hair. Bassackwards, Bassanova and the Bass Highway need no further explanation.
But what about STH?
Lots of correct answers to that question. Tom Hubbs knew it stood for Steeper Than Hell and as he recalls it earned its name. I also heard from Reid Krakower and John Lutz. Lutz is from Canaan Valley, W.V., and pre-COVID I met him on the Stowe gondola. He’s testing my trivia knowledge by saying there’s a link between Canaan Valley ski area and Stowe?
I first skied Snowbird in 1974 but didn’t become a Snowbird devotee until 2007. I preferred Alta, but since my granddaughter was a snowboarder, we went to Snowbird. I liked the fact that you didn’t have to work as hard to get to the good stuff!
We’ll be going to Snowbird in March to enjoy their 50th season.
The Killington World Cup was great. Killington is to be complimented for how well they run this complex event. So, here’s this week’s trivia question: What is the only other Vermont resort to host World Cup races?
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com, but post trivia question responses at retro-skiing.com.
