What, no snow this week? That statement shows how quickly a storm or two can spoil the locals and the visitors alike. A week of steady snowfall goes a long way to changing expectations.
On the other hand, things are pretty good right now. Even a weekend filled with that lethal winter combination — frigid temperatures and strong gusty winds — did little to temper skiers’ and riders’ enthusiasm for the mountain. Though, getting to the top on Saturday was no picnic due to wind holds.
In fact, the best results likely were posted by the early morning uphill skinning crowd.
Still, despite the challenges posed by this weekend’s weather it was a great week to be on the hill. Cold weather usually means sunshine. As long as you were dressed for the weather you certainly were able to have some great runs down the mountain.
The long lift lines remain an ongoing source of frustration for many but what are you going to do about it? If social distancing and limiting chair and gondola access are the price being exacted for continuing to have lift service at the resort, so be it.
Think about the abrupt conclusion that befell the ski season last March when Stowe’s skiers and riders saw winter come to a screeching halt.
Remember? The snow stake had hit 7 feet, trails were in great shape and the prospect of an awesome spring season was just around the corner. Then, it was gone, just like that.
Speaking of the stake, that stretch of recent snowstorms and squalls boosted the midweek depths to around 3 feet of snowpack — still about a foot below average for this point in January, but a lot closer to normal than on Jan. 15.
The flip side of long lift lines is that traffic on the trails is far less dense than is normally the case.
On powder days, the rush for first tracks is less frenetic. As a point of perspective, The Scribe’s earliest days on Mansfield and Spruce can be traced back many decades. If you had remarked to someone in 1960 or so, “The wait for the chair was brutal today, almost half an hour,” skiers of that era would have said, “Where was everybody?”
Before the double chair was installed in 1960 alongside the original single, a weekend day relying on a lift with an uphill capacity of 300 skiers an hour could be guaranteed to deliver one sure thing — a long wait between runs.
Even before the first quad went in, lift wait times of well over half an hour were still the norm, and that was after both the Lookout and the Gondola had been added to the uphill lift network. Waiting, in those days, was the reality. Want to ski? Then get in line and stop complaining.
Friday morning, which saw the final dusting of the weeklong snow-a-thon attracted a huge number of skiers and riders to the mountain. It was ironic because the snowfall overnight had been less than an inch. The Scribe arrived at 8:04 a.m., and as he passed the Spruce Peak entrance, he saw a traffic tie-up ahead caused by cars waiting to get into the Mansfield lots. Not having much stomach for the lines, he turned around at the valet lot entrance and looking across the way saw two things: The Gondola line for a lift not scheduled to open until 8:30 was already out to the woods. The line-up for the Quad was all the way to the mountain operations building. There would be no quick up and downs this morning.
Spruce beckoned. The Scribe was glad he made the move because very shortly a number of others had reached the conclusion that the modest but lovely challenge of Spruce outweighed the inconvenience of long lines at Mansfield. At 9 a.m. at least 50 other skiers were waiting for Sensation to open.
Soon enough, it was up the hill and down some trails that, while lacking a bit in challenge, were returning a nearly perfect skiing surface. Whirlaway, Sterling, Main Street and Smugglers followed one after the other. The final run included a detour over to Lower Spruce via the bottom of the Smugglers trail.
The Scribe has noticed an odd thing on West Slope. Between the groomed section skier’s left alongside where the old Alpine Slide snaked its way down the hill and the right side bounded by the race course on Slalom Hill is a broad area now being overgrown with young trees. Let’s call it the West Slope Glades. Funny thing is this modest growth seems to be enough to deter the vast majority of guests from skiing the midsection, and your scribe, on a couple of descents through the pucker brush, has found mostly untracked snow.
Great way to end the morning’s adventure and head on down the road to the office.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
