The last of the three busiest weeks — President’s Week — is just around the corner and judging by the current state of affairs the hill should be in decent condition when the hordes arrive for what traditionally is the biggest week of the season. This is usually a week for families with kids out of school.
There is always lots of enthusiasm for ripping it down the black and double-black diamond runs but if natural cover is not at a level to allow all these runs to be open, it won’t be a disaster. The bulk of the trails are well-protected by snowmaking coverage. Skier and snowboarder density may be a bit higher than some would like but that’s something to which many down country visitors are accustomed to.
It was nice to finally get a few days with friendlier temperature readings. The latter part of the week grew steadily warmer, and with decent skiing on most of the hill there were lots of skiers to be found.
One noticeable thing these days is that Fridays are getting more crowded. The lift lines aren’t that bad and while parking lots are well filled by late morning, they are not jammed up. For your scribe, those quick jaunts to the mountain to beat the weekend crowds though are a lot more frenetic than was the case a few years back.
Saturday morning was probably the best day of the past week. The sky was mottled by clouds but as morning drifted toward noon sunshine cast shadows over snow that felt suspiciously like snow one finds in early March — not wet, not corn-like but pretty soft under ski or board.
The Scribe left early enough to beat the peak traffic but still there was a steady stream of vehicles, even at 7:30 a.m. Early arrivals were certainly rewarded with great cruising conditions on the usual suspects at the Quad — Nose Dive, Liftline and then Hayride — all sporting wonderfully flat surfaces produced by groomers.
At 8 a.m. you could walk right onto the Gondola, and 15 minutes later the Quad line wasn’t more than six-to-seven minutes in wait time. But after one fast run down Nose Dive, the only down line not really accessible from Lookout, the Quad line was bulging out of the corral. Next door at Lookout though, no line yet! A few laps up the slow lift followed but gradually that lift line grew longer. Since the plan was a short day and then back to work, The Scribe decided that it might be nice to do a final lap on the East Side and then ride the Tollhouse chair back to access Crossover.
Easy Mile was pleasant though the warm moist snow was not what one would describe as fast. Swinging out along the lower part of Toll Road, one can usually find nice and largely untouched corduroy on that final pitch of the Toll House slopes. Swinging over the ridge, your scribe was startled to see something he had not seen literally in decades — a long line waiting to board the Tollhouse double.
In the fifties, the Toll House T-bar was a critical piece of the Mountain Company’s operations. These were the prime teaching slopes; this is where the kids came to begin their ski lives. Little Spruce was up and running but the beauty of the Toll House was you could ski down here from the Mansfield trail network higher on the mountain.
Gradually though, all that teaching activity shifted toward Spruce. The Big Spruce double and the Little Spruce double — known as the Electric Double — gave Spruce the upper hand.
One of the Mount Mansfield Company presidents, Vern Johnson, sold the company on building what locals called the “lift to nowhere.” The trail under the lift was dubbed The Easy Mile and it was a great and totally unstressful run but the whole project just never really generated much buzz.
Aware of this long history, imagine The Scribe’s surprise to see an actual lift line at the Toll House double. Feeling a need to record this phenomenon, he clocked the wait — got in line at 10:27 a.m. and boarded the chair at 10:52 a.m. — a 25-minute line, who could have known that such a thing would come to pass? Is this yet another sign that the apocalypse is close?
Saturday’s warmth, of course, gave way overnight to a return to below zero weather and with the Stowe Derby running two weeks earlier than usual you can imagine how much fun a descent down Toll Road on skinny skis would be for the hundreds of competitors signed up for the race.
Unfortunately, the word from the grooming team was “no way this course can be put into shape to reach the village.” The decision was taken to just bring the racers down to the touring center. That’s the way it unfolded. Racing to town is fun, granted, but the best part of this race has always been the descent off Mansfield by way of the Toll Road. That’s what happened, and in the end, at least the Mount Mansfield Ski Club was able to pull off a staging of the Derby.
Before moving onto the weekly account of life in the bum races, your scribe would like to point out that Vermont, one of the least populated states in the nation has as of this point garnered at least four medals at the Beijing Olympics — Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s super G silver, a pair of boardercross golds from Lindsay Jacobellis and, most recently, a bronze in aerials for Megan Nick.
Ski bum races
When the bum racers reached the Slalom Hill, they were mildly surprised to learn that there would only be one course set this week. Rumors revolved around the absence of one of the timing sets but there was one benefit to this, everyone got to ski the same course.
At least for this week that eliminated the endless back and forth debate over the relative merits of the red course versus the blue course. One thing has not come up for debate through six races this year and that is that A.J.’s Dustin Martin remains the fastest racer in the series. At 23.94 he was well ahead of his closest competitors but the battle for the next few spots on the finish sheet was quite close.
Ryan Daniel and Zach Mooney ski for Plate de Race Stock and they wound up in second and third. That ultrafast skier Stephanie Abrell of the Order of The White Lotus team posted her top result for the year, four hundredths of a second out a top three finish. Two FUBAR skiers, Karl Lipsky and Shaun Rowe, were just one and three hundredths back of Steph in fifth and sixth.
Next fastest among the women was Abrell’s teammate, Alsacia Timmerman, in 19th, followed by Catherine Ferguson of Sunset Forever and another A.J.’s racer, Alison Brown. As certain as it has been that Martin will post the best runs, in telemark world the same expectations are laid upon Hammer of Stone’s Pete Hussey. He did not disappoint. One teammate, Grant Wieler, was next on telly gear, but it was another from their roster, Christine Savell, who had a great run on her board to land the honor of fastest female rider, topped on a snowboard only by Ollie Fosterfell of Metropolitan Music.
The Order of the White Lotus captured the team title behind the runs of their two fast women — Abrell and Alsacia Timmerman, with two ski school aces — Nate Gardner and Erik Timmerman outstanding as well. Putting two skiers into the top three — Daniel and Zach Mooney — with a seventh from Jason Krupsky and an 18th from Cam Waller landed Plate de Race Stock as team race runners-up.
Dodge Boots — Dave Dodge, Bill Doble, Brian Vorse and Jack Wallace — finished third.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
