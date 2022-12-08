I received a call this week from Alan Kovacs who provided more details on the new parking program at Stowe. The deal negotiated between Vail Resorts and the Vermont departments of natural resources and forest, parks and recreation treats the parking program as a test.
There will be a review after the season to evaluate the results in as many measurable ways as possible. The state waived the 5 percent revenue charge in return for Vail’s promise to use all the revenue for traffic alleviation and related infrastructure. The resort has already committed $260,000 to Green Mountain Transit for the purchase of two large new buses.
Kovacs also explained that the lease deal with the state is more complicated than just a flat 5 percent. Different types of revenue are charged varying percentages from 2.5 percent to 5 percent. Boy, keeping track of all that must be a bookkeeping nightmare.
On to this week’s column. The Lakes Region of New Hampshire may not seem like a place with a rich history of skiing, but the Winnipesaukee Ski Club started promoting the region as a skiing destination as early as 1918. Laconia had good rail service from the Boston area and ski trains brought skiers to enjoy both cross country and downhill opportunities on nearby hills and mountains. Gunstock was one of those mountains.
The 1930s brought Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal to the region. The local Belknap County government saw an opportunity with the influx of federal money. They formed the Belknap Mountains Recreation Area, which would eventually develop year-round recreation opportunities including its “famous” motorcycle races. For the winter seasons they took advantage of ski jumping’s popularity and built three ski jumps of varying sizes.
For the 1937-38 season the first chairlift in New England was built at Mt. Rowe, which is next to Gunstock Mountain.
Just an aside here, this chairlift was involved in a tragic accident in 1956. The cable snapped and one person was killed, and several others were injured. When I was a freshman in college, this provided a sample problem to solve in the introduction to engineering course.
To reduce cable wear, every year they would remove all the chairs, move the last one a distance along the cable, and then space the remaining chairs at the specified distance. What did they do wrong? I’ll accept answers to that as well as my trivia question.
Belknap Mountain Recreation Area, or Belknap as I grew up calling it, would become Gunstock when additional lifts were added to the adjacent mountain in 1962. Eventually the lift on Mt. Rowe was removed and the trails allowed to return to nature. Gunstock is the only county-owned ski area in New England.
That’s why Gunstock was in the news this past summer. There are three governing county entities involved — the Belknap County delegation, Gunstock Area Commission and Belknap County Commission. The delegation consists of the county’s 18 elected representatives to the New Hampshire Legislature. They, in turn, appoint the five members of the Gunstock Area Commission who oversee the ski area. The three members of the Belknap County Commission are elected officials and they oversee spending among all county departments. Anytime elected officials are involved these days you know there will be political complications.
In 2000, one of the Gunstock Area Commission members was a name familiar to Stowe-ites, Gary Kiedaisch, former president of Stowe Mountain Resort. His influence led to the hiring of Tom Day as general manager for the ski area. Under Day’s leadership Gunstock set a record for skier visits in the 2020-21 season and revenue increased from $12 million to $18 million. This past season continued that growth.
On July 20, Day and his whole management team resigned, and Kiedaisch resigned from the commission. So, what happened? The short answer is the Free Staters! The Free State Project has targeted New Hampshire as a sympathetic place to apply its limited or no government philosophy and urged their members to move there; 20,000 signed up.
Members of the project have infiltrated enough elected or appointed positions to influence school budgets, state-run nursing homes, and ski areas. Two of the recently appointed Gunstock Area commissioners insisted on limiting the control of the Gunstock management team.
There are grassroots efforts to try to overcome the Free State influence and in the case of Gunstock, it worked. The commissioners whose objections led to the mass resignations were forced to resign themselves. Day and his management team were restored, and Gunstock is looking forward to the upcoming ski season.
This week’s trivia question: What ski area has a signature trail called Look Ma? Post your answer retro-skiing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.