Gunstock

The single chair at Gunstock was built for the 1937-1938 ski season.

 Courtesy photo of Gunstock Mountain Resort
Greg Morrill

Greg Morrill

I received a call this week from Alan Kovacs who provided more details on the new parking program at Stowe. The deal negotiated between Vail Resorts and the Vermont departments of natural resources and forest, parks and recreation treats the parking program as a test.

There will be a review after the season to evaluate the results in as many measurable ways as possible. The state waived the 5 percent revenue charge in return for Vail’s promise to use all the revenue for traffic alleviation and related infrastructure. The resort has already committed $260,000 to Green Mountain Transit for the purchase of two large new buses.

