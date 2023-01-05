Regular readers may have noticed that my column was among the missing last week. It was a victim of the power outage that resulted from that severe wind event on Dec. 23.
Twenty-six years with no outage longer than a couple of hours had lulled us into complacency so we were ill-prepared for an extended outage. But with help from our neighbors, we were able to keep the house from freezing up.
One takeaway for me is more empathy for those locally and across the United States who were without power longer than we were. In freezing winter conditions, it can be a very stressful and even life-threatening situation.
The second takeaway was gratitude for those who worked around the clock and gave up their holiday to restore the power. How could I complain about the outage disrupting our Christmas plans when those folks were forced to work outside in challenging conditions. Green Mountain Power had a great post on social media that showed one of their workers on the job, outdoors, using technology to fulfill his commitment to read “T’was the Night Before Christmas” to his kids on Christmas Eve. Thank you to all the utility workers out there.
Now on to this week’s column. Well actually this was supposed to be last week’s column since I anticipated very busy slopes with very limited open terrain. So, it seemed an appropriate time to review the on-slope responsibility code, particularly since some changes were adopted this season.
The National Ski Area Association first adopted a responsibility code in 1962, making 2022 its 60th anniversary. It makes sense to me that the code was adopted in 1962 since skiing saw a marked increase in popularity about that time. The number of skiers jumped and so did the number of ski areas.
Over 100 new U.S. ski areas opened in the 1960s, which is roughly double any other decade. In fact, the number of new areas dropped precipitously after the 1960s. The national association realized there was a need to standardize the rules-of-the-road on the slopes.
Do you know the code? For most of my skiing years the code listed seven responsibilities, but this season the association upped the list to 10. There are really only two new responsibilities, plus one of the old ones was split into two. I’m going to work backwards and talk about the new additions first.
Number 10 is extremely important. Partly because in Vermont it is encoded in state law and partly because I don’t think it’s widely known. It reads, “If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee.”
Vermont law adds “with an injury resulting,” but the fact is a person involved in a collision may not know they are injured until later. So, the best practice is to exchange information much like the requirement when you’re involved in a vehicle collision. By the way, Vermont law absolves the area if it is not notified of the collision. Typically, that means notifying the ski patrol so they can fill out an incident report.
In talking to skiers my own age, fear of collisions is the number one reason I hear for either cutting back on skiing or giving it up entirely.
The second new responsibility is: “Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs.”
Well, I guess that speaks for itself, but I wasn’t aware that this had become a significant problem.
However, over the past few seasons I have observed there are a couple of the original responsibilities that are becoming significant problems, Or I should say that people have either forgotten them or maybe never knew them.
First is “Always look uphill before starting downhill.” The number of times last season that somebody just started in front of me as I was coming down a trail was alarming. It got so I would ski closer to them to be able to gently remind them of that responsibility! OK, maybe it wasn’t always gently!
Second, “Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic.” Now I am being a little picky on this one since a lot of new-to-Stowe skiers don’t know the proper stopping places. But in that top section of Nose Dive, there are hardly any stopping places that don’t restrict traffic.
The remaining responsibilities are left as an assignment for the reader.
An easy one for this week’s trivia question. This past week Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan finished first and second in a World Cup slalom. Who were the last two American women to finish first and second in a World Cup slalom?
Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
