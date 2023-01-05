Alpine Responsibility Code
Greg Morrill

Regular readers may have noticed that my column was among the missing last week. It was a victim of the power outage that resulted from that severe wind event on Dec. 23.

Twenty-six years with no outage longer than a couple of hours had lulled us into complacency so we were ill-prepared for an extended outage. But with help from our neighbors, we were able to keep the house from freezing up.

