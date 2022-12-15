Perhaps the only thing more entertaining for ski bums than rumors is the possibility of enjoying fresh snowfall. The one point where those two possibilities merge is when a snowstorm is in the forecast. Perhaps that is the case this week, as your scribe for the first time on the radio this morning heard that, indeed, the prospects for a nor’easter are strong.
If recent history is to serve as a guide, the mention of a nor’easter does not promise fresh powder. It could mean that Boston or New York is about to get slammed. New Yorkers are never sure how they feel about snowstorms. On the one hand, city traffic usually gets really messed up, in part because most of those urban denizens are not big on snow tires. However, those pictures of snowboarders being towed down 5th Avenue or cross-country skiers in Central Park are pretty cool.
Bostonians tend to be a little more bullish on snowstorms — even the urban variety. Many said residents of the city are aware of the virtues of snow tires, Mount Wachusett is pretty fun with a foot of fresh snow and, best of all, the possibility of a storm causes a lot of those city dwellers to kiss off a day or two of work and head north to Loon, Sunapee or exotic locales like Stowe Mountain Resort.
The Stowe gang, however, doesn’t want to hear about storms hitting the Atlantic seaboard. Nope they want to experience for themselves the first real powder day of what has been, so far, a very timid start to winter.
For The Scribe, still down with a sore Achilles tendon, the only news from the hill has been from the aforementioned rumor mill — quad down, six-pack not yet in service. Your scribe has recently learned from his scrutiny of the resort’s website that the six-person detachable chair will be known as the Sunrise Lift. If not open this month, the only choice for enjoying the fresh snow on Mansfield will be on Lookout Double.
The Quad is also missing in action. According to the resort’s website, the Quad should reopen Friday. In the interim, modest numbers of skiers and riders have certainly not overwhelmed the uphill capacity of the Lookout Double.
Amid this run of challenging occurrences, there is one encouraging piece of news. Mother Nature has decided that mid-December is traditionally close to the December solstice and the official start of winter. This signals a call for much colder temperatures. If you are a snowmaker tasked with the business of trying to get enough snow onto the slopes ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season, you are only treading water until freezing weather arrives.
The next week’s temperature range would be good if it was in the low teens. However, at this point, anything below freezing beats the alternative of 30s and 40s.
Your scribe is hopeful that he will soon be returning to the slopes of Mansfield. The test for him is when he can pull a boot onto the sore left leg. As any aging ski bum will attest, old fogies don’t heal as fast as they would like.
Rest assured, if snow arrives at the end of this week, the combination of Tylenol and a well-warmed boot are likely to send The Scribe 14.3 miles up the hill to the parking lot — though if that fresh snow is falling Friday, his parking strategy remains unclear.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
