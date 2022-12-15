Kim Brown

Kim Brown

Perhaps the only thing more entertaining for ski bums than rumors is the possibility of enjoying fresh snowfall. The one point where those two possibilities merge is when a snowstorm is in the forecast. Perhaps that is the case this week, as your scribe for the first time on the radio this morning heard that, indeed, the prospects for a nor’easter are strong.

If recent history is to serve as a guide, the mention of a nor’easter does not promise fresh powder. It could mean that Boston or New York is about to get slammed. New Yorkers are never sure how they feel about snowstorms. On the one hand, city traffic usually gets really messed up, in part because most of those urban denizens are not big on snow tires. However, those pictures of snowboarders being towed down 5th Avenue or cross-country skiers in Central Park are pretty cool.

