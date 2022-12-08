Kim Brown

Nobody out there in the long history of selling lift service to skiers has ever suggested that this was an easy business to get into. In fact, the rich annals of skiing that have now spanned roughly a hundred years have long celebrated those iconoclasts that have dedicated themselves to pursuing the creation and operation of ski areas when nothing has ever indicated that this was likely to become a source of great profit.

Rewarding, perhaps, but not likely to make one rich.

