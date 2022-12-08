Nobody out there in the long history of selling lift service to skiers has ever suggested that this was an easy business to get into. In fact, the rich annals of skiing that have now spanned roughly a hundred years have long celebrated those iconoclasts that have dedicated themselves to pursuing the creation and operation of ski areas when nothing has ever indicated that this was likely to become a source of great profit.
Rewarding, perhaps, but not likely to make one rich.
When Stowe’s legendary founding figures — Sepp Ruschp, Charlie Lord and soon enough C.V. Starr — committed life, limbs and money to the development of what came to be known as the Mount Mansfield Company, it was mostly about a shared passion for skiing. Eventually the Mountain Company, as locals called this enterprise, came to be Stowe Mountain Resort and now it is part of the sprawling enterprise known as Vail Resorts.
Now nearly a quarter of the way through the 21st century, this sport faces bigger challenges than ever before. The greatest of these may well be posed by a changing weather pattern. Despite the protestations to the contrary by the MAGA crowd, every indication is that the climate is evolving and in a way that does not point to favorable outcomes for the ski world. It is unwise to base any discussions about weather and winter on the present but at this moment in time, a week into December, options are limited for terrain choices.
This is not for lack of effort on the part of the mountain operations teams that run the guns from whence flow the clouds of snow on which skiers and riders are so dependent. It is safe to say that the guns have been at full bore during virtually every available moment when temperatures have been low enough to allow the production of snow. As for Mother Nature, one storm just before opening day has been her only significant contribution to the formation of the natural snowpack on which so much of the joy for riders and skiers depends.
What is open, though, has been undeniably good. With Sunrise, Standard and the lowest section of Liftline open, the combinations of legal lines down the hill have improved for the modest numbers of skiers who have been here this past week. It is important, your scribe thinks, to remind folks that if you follow the activity at all those tiny ski areas dotting the countryside of northern New England and neighboring New York, all sorts of people have a lot of fun cruising down terrain that is not as expansive as what is currently open in Stowe.
Another sign of progress for the snowmakers has been the addition of the Competition Hill and the Meadows to the open-trail map. If this current stretch of 40-degree weather gives way soon to the colder temperatures, more of Spruce may be ready soon, as hopefully will be the first piece of the Gondola network — usually Perry Merrill.
Nearly three weeks remain until the holiday season hits — officially beginning Dec. 26 — and a lot of snow can be made in a short stretch of frigid weather.
Your scribe so far has limited time on the hill due in part to an unforeseen consequence of an ill-advised turn high on the skier’s left side of the top piece of Standard. It was a self-inflicted wound coming from a lean-in tumble. Head, backside and ski hit in short order. Head was OK — thanks, helmet — backside was bruised, but the lower left leg was angry about what happened. Once the pieces were reassembled, The Scribe realized that only one leg was ready to continue the descent.
Having just completed five days of going sideways on Superstar at the Killington Cup, sideslipping down the remainder of Standard was not a challenge. Finally reaching the bottom, the next problem was getting the boot off. Luckily, he was accompanied by longtime friend, ski buddy and Friend of the Devil ski bum racer, Quinton Tyler, who provided necessary aid in three key areas — boot removal, vehicle transport and moral support.
Once home, The Scribe realized that a visit to Copley was mandatory. Luckily, as the proud possessor of a 2022 electric car, a vehicle that can be driven without the use of foot pedals, a drive to Copley would be no biggie. Once at Copley, ensconced in the ER, your scribe was pleased to learn that: a) nothing appeared to be fractured; b) nothing in the tendon/muscle department appeared to be torn; and c) seven to 10 days of ice, heat and ibuprofen would speed The Scribe down the road to recovery.
So far, the formula seems to be working. So once a boot can be installed on the damaged leg, skiing is once again going to take its place on his daily calendar.
•••
One last impression from that recent Friday morning, which featured sun and really good cruising, was that the first day of paid parking seemed to have one obvious effect: There were virtually no cars in the Mansfield lot at all. Two rows in front of the Mansfield Base Lodge were about it.
Reports coming in from other skiers indicated that quite a few users opted for either the Toll House lot or the cross-country center. No intel on whether anyone opted for the purchase of a $30 parking pass. It did seem odd that the paid parking had to go into effect when there was virtually no one here.
Oh well, stay tuned to see how this thing unfolds.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
