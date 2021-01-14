Skiers and riders know a few things about weather. They know that in any given year there will be days to ski and ride and days not to bother. Obvious days to visit the hill will always have at least one of the obvious conditions — fresh snow or sunshine — and preferably both.
Bad days are likely to be marked by one or more of the following: brutal cold, which can unfortunately often be found when the sky is blue and the sunshine bright, and strong wind — let’s say 25 mph or more since anything below that is probably just a breeze. The last and perhaps most discouraging is rain, which is almost always accompanied by fog.
This past week, luckily, had none of those really nasty conditions. Snowfall has been very modest, though a dusting is always better than nothing. The temperatures have been high teens to low 20s, a boon to the snowmaking team. For the most part, wind this week was just cold breezes. Major storms? Nothing yet in sight, though the events of last Wednesday in the nation’s capital could qualify as a storm of a very different nature.
On the positive side, however, is the steady progress of fresh snow coming out of the tower guns scattered across many of the resort’s most popular runs. This weekend brought the much-anticipated debut of Nose Dive after a hard week of work by snowmakers. Somehow having one of the oldest, if not the oldest trail in the system, finally open changes the whole flow of skiers and riders coming off the top of the Quad.
One can quibble with the description of Nose Dive as the oldest trail on Mansfield. Construction on Toll Road, after all, began back in 1854. It was also the route that saw the first recorded descent off the mountain on skis by Nathaniel Goodrich, the Dartmouth College librarian. But it was a road!
Then there was the Bruce Trail, 1933, but everyone knows that it is not really officially in the Stowe Mountain Resort trail system. Of course, the first rope tow was located at the Toll House and began pulling skiers up that slope in 1937, but hey, that slope was nothing but a meadow in the neighborhood of the Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch.
But Nose Dive was a legitimate top-to-bottom alpine trail, and it was cut around 1937 or 1938 and has been on every trail map since that first year. Now it is open and constitutes the single best reason to brave those longish lift lines that are characteristic of weekend skiing at the resort. If you aren’t interested in hitting Nose Dive, it certainly is a good call to ride the Lookout double. OK, it is a 12-minute lift ride, but on the other hand, the wait varies between zero and 60 seconds.
•••
Expect more trails to open shortly. Snowmaking is underway on Gondolier, which will be pleasing to those riding the gondola. Nothing against the Perry Merrill but variety is the spice of life. With a few more days of cold in the forecast, expect Gondolier to open by next weekend.
Back on the east ridge of the mountain, Gulch and Tyro are both open. The guns on Gulch had just been shut down but Ms. Scribe and her skiing buddy Rachel McLaughlin reported that the almost lunar landscape left behind was soft and a whole lot of fun. The Scribe took one run down Tyro and saw not one single other skier or rider; guess it’s not that cool, eh?
The silver birches were hammering the rest of Standard below The Crossover and perhaps there will be a terrain park there. Not sure about that last bit.
Knowing how busy the weekends are, even during the pandemic, your scribe and Ms. Scribe on Saturday opted to stay on Spruce. It’s easy access, you can begin the day on perfect corduroy down to the bottom, and then choose between The Meadows chair or the Sunny Spruce, neither of which had any sort of a line at the early morning hour. Nice run over to Sensation and its quick 7-minute ride to the top of Main Street.
Riding up, one can’t help notice how on a sunny and brisk, but not bracing day, Big Spruce remains one of the most scenic places in Stowe to ski. On this day, the evergreen forest that dominates Upper Spruce was frosted in white. There had been no poachers down Spruce Line, no surprise considering how thin the snowpack remains, so a myriad of tiny critter tracks dot the surface. Looking across the way, all of Spruce village and the majestic ridgeline of Mount Mansfield dominate the view.
Descending, our duo encountered virtually no other skiers, a nice counterpoint to what was happening across the road. One lap in the books, ski back onto the lift and do it all again. The second run was good for most of the way down … OK, it was a bit windblown up near the steep face known by old-timers as the Mogul Field and by newbies as the Main Street Headwall, and it was also a bit slick but really not too bad.
•••
Down below, however, the day took a turn for the worst. The Scribe had skied on down to the corral at the Sensation and after a few minutes wondered where might Jane be? Turns out Jane was checking body parts, collecting gear and trying to figure out how someone could have hit her from behind on a section of trail 75 yards wide with literally almost nobody else around.
Really now folks, there is some bad behavior out there on the hill. The guy stopped, apologized, etc., and after being checked over by patrol, Ms. Scribe determined there was no lasting damage.
These things just shouldn’t happen. The Scribe has over the last two winters had three close friends badly injured in collisions, and in two of these the perpetrator just took off.
Just this past week, one of the victims who had a grade four concussion from one of these incidents narrowly escaped being hit on Panic Alley by a guy going a mile-a-minute while videoing himself with a selfie stick. Unfortunately, you can’t fix stupid. Isn’t there a way to institute a no moron policy?
Speaking of morons, your scribe in his younger days was certainly well-known for being a less-than legal skier, undoubtedly regarded by many Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol veterans as a moron.
This past week, he has been noticing a lot of tracks on almost all of the still closed double-black diamond routes. Sure, fat skis float and snowboards stay high on the snow, but the depth at the Mount Mansfield snow stake is just 15 inches.
Seems a bit early and beyond that, the resort reports 22 passes pulled last week for poaching. Sure would be a shame to be shut down for four weeks when the first big powder day finally arrives.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
