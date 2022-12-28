Kim Brown

Kim Brown

The holiday week has begun — a period when Stowe traditionally welcomes all sorts of visitors, some who will be here for the ambiance of a classic mountain village, some who have arrived for a few days of winter recreation while everyone in the family is on holiday and a great many who are hoping to combine both skiing and the splendor of a winter wonderland.

According to the resort’s ticketing policy and parking policy the holiday period began on Dec. 26. Forearmed with that knowledge, The Scribe journeyed to the mountain to assess how things were going.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.