The holiday week has begun — a period when Stowe traditionally welcomes all sorts of visitors, some who will be here for the ambiance of a classic mountain village, some who have arrived for a few days of winter recreation while everyone in the family is on holiday and a great many who are hoping to combine both skiing and the splendor of a winter wonderland.
According to the resort’s ticketing policy and parking policy the holiday period began on Dec. 26. Forearmed with that knowledge, The Scribe journeyed to the mountain to assess how things were going.
As an aside, The Scribe remains off snow as per order of his doctor who in essence has said “listen to your body, and that large amount of swelling in your left ankle is trying to tell you something.” Thus, it was acting as an observer that your scribe pulled into the gondola lot to see how things were progressing in the parking department. This topic has been the source of complaints as this young season has moved from Thanksgiving into late December. More than one seasoned local has said, “No bleeping way am I going to pay to park my car there!” Such sentiments could be sorely tested or even revised if there happens to be a 24-inch dump on a Friday night.
The Scribe has been curious about how the parking system is working, so his first stop was to chat with a very personable employee wearing a Park Stowe jacket and for the first time he got a lucid explanation of how things are being done. Cars arriving are parked as they always have been by the red-jacketed parking crew. Then, the Park Stowe group takes over.
The first thing is to spot people traveling in pods of four or more. If that is the case, the Park Stowe person hands one member of the party a voucher to be redeemed at a nearby kiosk, with a code entitling the bearer to free parking for the day. Some of those cars arriving will already be in the system based on either having purchased a season’s parking pass or pre-purchased a pass good for the day. Others will be going to the kiosks to buy the day pass.
Throughout the day, Park Stowe employees walk the rows of parked cars to record license plates. If a car comes up without a purchased pass, a picture of the vehicle is taken — front and back — and Park Stowe then hits a button on a handy device to print out a violation ticket. This will be a pricey oops! — $108, more or less — and you are still liable for the daily parking fee.
Offenders will be able to dispute the ticket via email — “Gee, I didn’t understand the system” — and chances are the fine will be waived. This will probably work the first time but on the second or third go-round forgiveness may be more difficult to achieve.
On this day, no one seemed particularly unhappy with what was happening in the parking lots.
Next stop was inside the Mansfield Base Lodge and there he learned talking to skiers that conditions were better than might have been expected after the nastiness of last week. Snowmaking was underway on Nose Dive so that would soon provide another route off the hill. Probably over at the Gondola, the guns will be starting on Gondolier as soon as Nose Dive is ready to open. The new six pack high-speed was spinning, so snowmaking priorities also include Tyro and Gulch, both easily accessed from the new lift.
Snowmaking has also begun over at Big Spruce. Igor, impresario of all things Mansfield Winter Academy, is ecstatic to see the guns going on Main Street and the resort will be happy to add the significant capacity of the Sensation Quad to its functioning uphill lift fleet.
The Scribe would also like to take a moment to discuss how crazy things got last week. Friday the resort shut down entirely, a very rare occurrence. First was the reality that the state’s grid was so blasted by the weather that there just wasn’t any juice flowing to the mountain. The National Weather station at the top of the mountain recorded wind gusts reaching 130 mph.
At that speed, the goggles are coming off your head and on flat terrain you will be going where the wind wants you to go which may have nothing whatsoever to do with where you intended to go. Probably there was at least one intrepid skinner who fought his or her way up only to learn that this was not a good idea. Even much lower on the hill winds were routinely reaching 80 to 100 mph. Your Scribe was in New York City on Friday, and his instinct was that he had not missed much by being 300 miles south of Waterbury Center.
He does continue to believe that weather is going to dominate the narrative of this winter in ways that would have been hard to imagine even five years ago. Take Buffalo, for instance. Back in November they received a 3-foot snowfall that forced the move of a Buffalo Bills game to Detroit. Only a few weeks later they receive another huge blast of snow. The latest news reports indicate that in Orchard Park, where the Bills’ Stadium is located, more than 80 inches fell in four days! Stowe is reporting 51 inches for the season.
For what it’s worth, Mount Bohemia reports 95 inches so far this year.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.