March is about to give way to April, and the ski season is now in danger of giving up the ghost. The thing about March in Vermont is that one never quite knows what you’ll get, weather-wise.
Some years, it’s a glorious slice of warmth, and sun-drenched sessions on the Octagon and Midway decks; the social gatherings most skiers and riders regard as the most important element of spring skiing. Then, the inevitable cold days remind us all that this is still March, which in most years delivers one or more snowstorms — sometimes dumping two feet of snow, or more.
Sadly, Vermont hasn’t received any substantial storms this month and now all that remains in this final month of lift-served skiing is the hope that April will deliver one last powder day. This week did bring a bit of snow to the hill, but just how much actually fell is anyone’s guess.
The reason? What marked Monday was a little bit of snow and a whole lot of wind. Strong gusts on the high side of 50 mph forced the few diehard skiers and riders found on the hill Monday over at Spruce, where the lower lifts were still running. How windy was it? One local pundit said looking at the broad expanse of Easy Street, you could see young kids being blown up the hill like tumbleweeds in the wind.
•••
As has so often been the case this year, The Scribe’s visits to the resort this past week were limited both in scope and duration. On Thursday, he could be found looping along the Main Street race trail while the U16 Vermont State Championship slalom was being contested. It was a good day to be out there, not much wind and warm enough to require only a single outer layer.
Tough conditions to race in as a field of 63 starters quickly winnowed down to 40 or so by first-run problems. Bad for the racers, good for the race crew.
While turning in the cards from the gatekeepers at the conclusion of the second run, your scribe did hear an interesting story from Patty Nichols, the club’s maven of all things technical in the alpine race world, whose race day domain is the finish shack at the bottom of the GS on lower Main Street.
Waiting for the start of the afternoon race, Nichols looked up from her computer and through her picture window watched a bear casually saunter across the trail en route to the woods that lie on the eastern side of Main Street. The bear came to the red B-net installed to provide protection for the racers. The bear paused, backed off for a moment and then went up and over the fence and continued on his — or her — merry way. OK, so how many of you have actually seen a bear on the trails of the resort?
The Scribe had reservations for both weekend days but as Saturday dawned, he just wasn’t feeling the love. Around noon, when the sun emerged from behind the clouds, he experienced a pang of regret knowing that a bit of afternoon skiing might have been worth the trip.
However, a report from a friend who stopped by on the hill was that as the sun emerged so did a surprising number of skiers and riders. The conditions weren’t too bad, but your scribe suspected that his time spent in the office had not been taken at the expense of a great day missed on the mountain.
Sunday, however, your scribe was determined to make his way up to the mountain no matter what the weather forecast. Ms. Scribe had provided a heads-up that rain might arrive by 11 a.m. so he departed Waterbury Center at a relatively early hour. He found convenient parking in the Midway lot alongside what once was called Yucca Flats, and noting that the line for the Gondola was not even out of the barn opted for an opener via the buckets. Still, it was an 11-minute wait but it did provide the added benefit of a ride up the hill safe from the dense mist that had enveloped the mountain.
•••
The Scribe knew from past discussions with various mountain ops folk, that while no one much cares for rain on the hill, its impact on snowpack is less than one might think. The real enemy is warm fog and that was the condition on this Sunday morning.
Exiting the Cliff House upon arrival at the top, your scribe figured he might as well try Cliff Trail and reach the Quad via lower Nosedive. Cliff Trail, with an all-natural snow surface, still has good cover though the brownish tint found along much of the run does not bode well for the depth of snowpack.
Reaching Nosedive, he came upon Reid Krakower and Mike Doran parked at the edge of the trail, shrouded in a dense gray mist that was not adding enjoyment to one’s day. Krakower, who in large part has had his traveling severely cutback by the pandemic, was logging in his 99th day on the mountain. As he observed, this is the sort of day that adds to your skill set. If you can tolerate it, you are a diehard.
Next stop was the Quad, where much to The Scribe’s pleasure — virtually no line. The wait to board the lift was half a dozen or so chairs, which given the general feel of the day, came as no surprise. At the top, he encountered Krakower and Dolan again and as that duo headed toward Nosedive, your scribe signaled his intent to test the only other double-black rated route open — Hayride.
Krakower suggested that might not be such a good idea. Undaunted, your scribe ignored the warning and headed over. Not a good call. Frozen bumps and limited visibility did not make for a pleasant run. Back to the Quad and back to the top.
That was followed by a brief detour into the Octagon to see if there were any familiar faces. At 10:45 a.m., it was almost deserted, a rarity for sure on a Sunday morning. Not sure if he had much more stomach for the game, The Scribe decided Nosedive to Rimrock would be a good way to go. Rimrock was in good condition, high on the hill and well-sheltered from daytime sun, there is a reason that Rimrock has been a ski highway to the northerly faces of Mansfield since the 1930s.
The Scribe figured he could ski the top of Perry Merrill, and at the Pumphouse cross over to Gondolier. Perry Merrill was in OK shape, a snow surface that was not bad but pockmarked by those ominous brown patches, where the snow is devoured by the full force of the sun. This is not a good sign for predicting longevity of being open in the trail report.
Gondolier was mostly free of these snow-free patches, but it doesn’t seem like the Gondola is likely to run much longer given all of the challenges faced by the resort this winter.
•••
It was precisely 11 a.m. when The Scribe reached his car at the bottom. Sure enough, as predicted, the first drops of rain began to fall. As has so often been the case this season, it was destined to be another quick visit to the hill. There has been no shortage of skiing for The Scribe as his day count approaches 70, but few have been long days. According to the resort, the lifts will run until April 18, but short of a big storm arriving, expect that the trail count will grow ever more modest in number.
This same disappearing snowpack has put an end to The Scribe’s wanderings all over the state in search of hidden ski areas, but next week he intends to deliver to the loyal readers a few more tidbits on more of the fascinating spots visited on this most entertaining of ski odysseys.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
