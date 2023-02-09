Wildcat

On a nice day Mount Washington looks like you could reach out and touch it, and that view follows you as you ski down most of the trails.

 Photo courtesy of Greg Morrill
Greg Morrill

Greg Morrill

On a spring day in the early 1950s four friends were skiing Tuckerman Ravine. Mack Beal, Brooks Dodge, George Macomber and Malcolm McLane had connected through skiing and ski racing. Dodge and Macomber had been on the U.S. Ski Team and competed in the Olympics.

As Grace Macomber Bird, George Macomber’s daughter, tells it, that day the four were sitting on the Lunch Rocks and looking across Pinkham Notch at the Wildcat trail cut by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933. The trail was designed by Charlie Proctor and became a very popular racing trail in the hike-to-ski days. All four men had raced on that trail. Finally, one of the men said, “We should make a ski area there.”

