Kim Brown

Kim Brown

At long last, A Nor’easter has struck!

Hallelujah, a fairly good March has now been officially elevated to the status of a great March. While the worrisome warming trend that has plagued much of the greater Northeast shows no signs of abating, it is worth noting that lately lots of snow has been falling in these parts, and this week saw at current count at least 18 inches of accumulated snow draped across the broad shoulders of Mt. Mansfield.

Nor’easter

Nor’easter

Road crews were kept busy this week as snow blanketed the region.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.