It was a week that had it all in Stowe — from legit frosty days and nights to the long-awaited storm. This may not have been a Martin Luther King weekend to match the most legendary, but it definitely took precedence as this winter’s most memorable weekend. Locals knew that it was going to be the beginning of a stretch of cold days and colder nights, but rumors of a storm headed this way were taking the edge off an otherwise daunting forecast.
Being possessed of the lowly locals pass, your scribe was unable to experience for himself whatever chaos might have ensued on Saturday — traffic, lift lines, trail congestion, etc. — but on Sunday he was back to being street legal. Knowing that the day would dawn with the temperature reading well below zero, making the decision to head for the hill took a certain amount of resolve, though he was prodded along by encouragement coming from the estimable John McLaughlin.
Consequently, there he was in the Gondola parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, alongside a total of seven other vehicles. Coming up the entrance road he noted that the Mansfield lot was virtually empty. Maybe a reading on the car temperature gauge of minus 21 coming through Moscow might have had something to do with the early morning absence of the MLK crowd. But mega cold days are always sunny days, there was virtually no wind and Liftline was finally scheduled to open.
Six quick runs ensued with everything that was open in great condition. Centerline, when it is groomed flat as it has been for much of this year, always provides a good opener for the day’s skiing and Nose Dive with almost no other skiers or riders and corduroy below the turns made for a nice follow-up.
As the morning inched toward mid-day and fast laps continued, the patrol could be seen finishing the tasks of installing rope and bamboo, the necessary prelude to getting Liftline open, and by 9:30 a.m. a double-black diamond trail had reached open status for the first time this season on Mansfield’s famed Front Four.
For The Scribe, six was enough with the day being nicely capped by a non-stopper down The Front. Lots of home improvement tasks awaited and more important, the forecast for Monday was still promising snow. New snow would mean new open trails!
On Monday at 6 a.m., your scribe turned on the outside lights and peeked out the kitchen window to determine whether there would actually be fresh snow on the hill. It was snowing lightly, and the Epic Mix snow report acknowledged the receipt of two inches overnight from the snow gods. Not enough yet to get the juices going but it was still snowing.
A change of plans was in the works — productive morning at home, fun afternoon on the hill. Two hours later another glance outside showed that the depth of fresh snow in the driveway had already tripled. When it snows heavily during the day, let the early birds tire themselves out and head to the Mountain after lunch. It will only be getting deeper.
It proved to be a wise move. By 1:30 p.m., The Scribe was at the Sensation Quad, which had just reopened after a wind hold and he was treated to four great runs down Main Street and the newly open Smugglers Trail. Conditions weren’t deep, but they were soft. Coming off the arctic weather of a day earlier, one might have expected “blower pow” but this was not that kind of storm. It was a storm that provided much-needed dense snow to build much-needed base depths on natural snow trails.
Chin Clip had been open a day or so earlier, but it was a lot more skiable now with nearly an extra foot of snow. Other trails opened — sections of Starr, Lookout and National all saw the ropes drop for the first time this winter. All in all, the big holiday weekend ended with the best skiing and riding of the winter.
The storm also meant that depth in the mid-mountain snowpack was also rising. The depth of the snowpack at the snowstake alongside the upper Toll Road reached 34 inches, within striking distance of normal for mid-January. It also meant that with nearly three feet of snow on the hill, some of the more mellow woods routes were getting closer to being navigable.
Late in the afternoon, after The Scribe jumped from Big Spruce to the Gondola, he took a meander down most of Switchback and saw lots of ski and snowboard tracks emerging from the woods. Packing up the car at 4 p.m., he could see a steady stream of adventurers coming from the general direction of Angel Food. With one more storm — we’ve all heard that before — perhaps everything both on the trail map and off would be fully open.
More winter is in the forecast with a week of cold nights following days of reasonable temperatures. There seems to be a possibility of more snow coming though no one yet is boldly predicting a dump. At the very least, it should bode well for getting the last piece of major snowmaking done and that would be the major part of Hayride.
There was unfortunately one new irony popping up at the top of a long list of ironies experienced already in this winter season — finally the ski club was poised to run that long-awaited ski bum race and Mother Nature throws in a wrench. There was simply too much snow to get the Slalom Hill ready for racing. Three Tuesdays, three postponements. It’s OK, locals will take the freshies over the flags anytime.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
