What’s the old saying about March, “In like a lion, out like a lamb?”
Mother Nature must be feeling contrary, and why not considering all the indignities being heaped on her by mankind. Still this week saw the month ending with a return to winter weather, if only for a moment. Riders and skiers, eager to cast off winter garments and bask in spring sunshine, weren’t too excited about the cold. They were, however, ecstatic about the arrival of some much-needed snowfall.
Snowstorms are unpredictable at times. Some are much ballyhooed and produce zip, others perform as expected and unfortunately news of their arrivals brings big crowds. Then there are those that simply arrive in the dead of night and surprise everyone.
That was the case last week. More warm weather, more rain had been the story just a few days earlier. Folks weren’t rushing to the hill. But it began to snow and those few who were at the mountain on Sunday were amazed by how good the skiing had become.
The wind was blowing, and the snow was swept across the trails, filling in the hollows and flattening the surface into a very enjoyable condition that occurs occasionally in the spring. The snow is dense and runs that had been most charitably described in one of your scribe’s most popular terms as “hard-packed,” transformed into delightful cruisers, groomed by the forces of nature.
There is more still to what happened. Almost unbeknownst to those living in nearby valleys, it snowed heavily at the upper elevations of Mansfield. When the snowfall finally ended, 16 inches had been added to the total reflected at the WCAX snowstake. This allowed the ski patrol to start to open again those double black diamond routes that only a week earlier seemed to be lost for good in this 2021-22 ski season.
Just reflect for a moment on a few of the runs taken Tuesday by The Scribe. Coming over to the mountain after the ski bum finals, he and John Tewhill headed first for Lookout. It was about as good as it had been all winter. Big, soft, pillowy moguls formed from the tracks of the very few people that had ventured in off the S-53 entrance. The few ice patches easy to spot and easier to avoid. That was good for two runs!
Riding up the Quad, the upper Upper Liftline looked tempting and by some miracle the rope at the top had been dropped. It was also an excellent choice, followed by a hard left that took the quartet into Goat Woods. More fun to be had — stiff wind-packed powder combined nicely with snow soft underfoot.
Next came a run through the Upper Bypass at the top of the Nose Dive turns. That area has always been one of the best snow-collection spots on the hill as westerly winds pull the snow off that high summit ridge and drop it into the nearest glades below and onto Bypass.
Bypass was so good that it called for yet another trip through the narrow pass and then a high-speed cruise down a perfect flat Nose Dive just in time to catch the last chair.
After a stellar and unexpectedly fine afternoon, where else to go but to the first post-race ski bum party in two years, being hosted by the Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Idletyme.
The last race
The occasion was to celebrate the conclusion of a challenging but fun season series for the 30 teams that took part. Only 20 get to the finals and for one team — The Imposters manned by John McLaughlin with Chris Lee, Scott Carter and Bill Shore — the year ended in triumph, capturing the Smugglers’ Bowl and just edging out a strong Plate de Race Stock team — Zach Mooney, Ryan Daniel, Jason Krupsky and Cam Waller.
Next on the day’s team list was Sunset Forever — Catherine Ferguson, Brian Braden, Steve Burnett and Sam Hallett.
In the two-run championship format — both runs count — there is a premium on finishing on both red and blue courses. It was not a surprise that Dustin Martin of A.J.’s finished the year unbeaten, his total time putting him a second and a half up on his closest competitors — Mooney and Daniel of Plate de Race Stock.
Stephanie Abrell, racing this week for Dodge Boots, was next on the list, also scoring the bonus points as the fastest woman in the field. Tad Davis of Stowe Mountain Club rounded out the list of the top five.
Alsacia Timmerman of Order of the White Lotus was second among the women, while Catherine Ferguson of Sunset Forever and Beth Stram of Miso Fast took third and fourth place honors.
Bill Lockwood of the Bottom Notch O’s once again was at the top of the list for the snowboard men, followed by Ric Calvillo of Enigmatic Too and Steve Burnett of Sunset Forever. Pete Hussey of Hammer of Stone was the fastest racer skiing on telemark gear.
This year’s overall team champion was the Trattoria La Festa group — Peter Penndorf, Carlos Serrano, Bob Marks and Grant Wieler — followed by Plate de Race Stock and The Imposters.
Finally, thanks from all the race gang go out to the loyal ski club folks who stage this event through occasionally extremely challenging circumstances. Huzzas to Eric Smith, to starter and course setter John Tewhill, who shared the latter duties with Dustin Martin and Gordon Vandernoort.
The greatest amount of gratitude goes to Andy Hull — timer extraordinaire — juggler of multiple balls in the finish shack, keeper of an always challenging list of racers each week, many of whom were exceptionally challenged by the task of obtaining and displaying the appropriate bib number.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.