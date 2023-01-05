Kim Brown

The trials and tribulations for the local ski and snowboard crowd continue to weigh heavily on the minds of the local populace. The holiday week has come mercifully to its end and by the reports making it to your scribe, still off snow with a balky ankle, crowding wasn’t much of an issue. However, there were other challenges such as the breakdown that afflicted the Over Easy gondola. Everyone has gotten spoiled by how effortlessly the transport lift moves everyone back and forth between Spruce and Mansfield — until unexpectedly it doesn’t.

The buildout of the Spruce residential and hotel properties has devoured what was once a ready supply of parking spaces. Even if your primary goal is to ski or ride at Spruce, your car will be living at Mansfield, provided you are willing to pay the requisite fees collected during the holiday week. With the lift down, it was shuttle or bust and one local reported counting 80 folks waiting ahead of her in the line at the Mansfield boarding area.

