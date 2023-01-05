The trials and tribulations for the local ski and snowboard crowd continue to weigh heavily on the minds of the local populace. The holiday week has come mercifully to its end and by the reports making it to your scribe, still off snow with a balky ankle, crowding wasn’t much of an issue. However, there were other challenges such as the breakdown that afflicted the Over Easy gondola. Everyone has gotten spoiled by how effortlessly the transport lift moves everyone back and forth between Spruce and Mansfield — until unexpectedly it doesn’t.
The buildout of the Spruce residential and hotel properties has devoured what was once a ready supply of parking spaces. Even if your primary goal is to ski or ride at Spruce, your car will be living at Mansfield, provided you are willing to pay the requisite fees collected during the holiday week. With the lift down, it was shuttle or bust and one local reported counting 80 folks waiting ahead of her in the line at the Mansfield boarding area.
Even more discouraging for some was the fact that the weather wasn’t providing much inspiration or help to the beleaguered mountain operations crews. A January thaw has always been part of the local weather pattern, but it’s not exactly a fix for the mid-winter blues when it starts before the new year even arrives. Some of the pictures posted on social media are not exactly a source of inspiration — virtually no snow to be seen under either the quad or the gondola. Until the thermometer takes a serious dive, making snow made on Lift Line and Gondolier is on hold.
As these conditions afflict much of the resort’s trail network, many have opted to utilize the new six-passenger chair. Jake’s Cruise, Standard, T-line and North Slope are easily reached from this lift — a hit during this strange week.
One of the rituals of Stowe winters has been that the annual Ski Bum Races begin on the first Tuesday of January and the racing not only brings lots of locals together to talk about skiing and local news, but also provides the weekly parties that have always been an anchor for Stowe’s ski bum culture. When the Mt. Mansfield Ski Club bulletin hit the ski bums’ email list announcing a postponement due to weather and snow conditions, groans could be heard echoing throughout the community. With no race set for next week either, the debut of bum racing is now scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Without getting too deep into the ongoing debate about climate change and its impact on the Northeast — which is seeing a transformation to warmer winter weather faster than any other part of the continental U.S. — there is one interesting thing to note. Much of the west and Europe is getting hammered with snowfall. Unlike Buffalo, when it is dumping in Colorado and Utah, they can put that snow to very good use. Alta reported a base of 114 inches on Jan. 3, and Snowbird is not far behind with 99 inches. In Colorado, most areas already have reached mid-season snowpack depths.
If one reflects on this seeming bounty of snow falling well west of the Mississippi, it would not be a stretch to say those western skiers may have a quite different take on climate change than the New England residents who populate this region’s skiing and riding community.
The Mount Mansfield WCAX stake alongside the toll road is currently showing 12 inches of depth in the snowpack — the same depth that was shown on this same day in 2021. In 2022, the stake showed 19 inches. Both winters bounced back with some quality skiing in late January and February into March. However, in those days, parking was free.
Did The Scribe just mention pay parking? When one drives to the mountain as a friend, with a parking pass did this past week and sees a pay parking lot less than half full, it suggests that if one thinks about how inconvenient getting to the lift is from the Toll House or the touring center where parking is free. Maybe a more flexible system could be put in place next year?
After all, these folks are in fact customers of Vail Resorts.
Perhaps, one could ditch the concept of a season’s parking pass, which sold out so quickly that many people couldn’t even obtain one and didn’t guarantee you a place to park your car if it was an awesome weekend-powder day. Maybe just sell the day parking passes online and let people decide on a day-by-day basis whether to pay to park. A customer could buy half a dozen vouchers in advance and use them on pay days.
Accompanying that would be a system that allowed free parking on low-traffic days.
Vail has stated on numerous occasions that this paid parking was a key component of an effort to install a program that would encourage their customers to do more carpooling and using the shuttles, not set up to turn a profit. If that really is the case, why not build more flexibility into the plan regulating free parking as opposed to paid parking.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
