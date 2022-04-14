The final week of the season is well underway. For your scribe, the season has ended since at this moment in time, he is far south of Mansfield driving toward the launching pad for a bike trip from Titusville to Key West. But that departure was preceded by one last glorious morning on the hill with Ms. Scribe.
This will not go down in the annals of Stowe skiing history as a great season. Ironically, though, it is winding up with a strong finale. Heading up from Waterbury Center on Monday morning for one last visit to the mountain, the view of the summit was spectacular. Bright sun and a bluebird sky illuminated the coating of fresh snow that had fallen a day prior.
There have been half a dozen small storms that have brought fresh snow to the resort in the last few weeks. There has been a lot of warm weather and more precipitation in the form of rain than anyone wants. But the snow that has fallen has been of the stealth variety — it is raining in the village but snowing above 2,000 feet. The only skiers and riders who have known this are those hardy souls who hit the slopes no matter what the weather does.
On Sunday those few found on the hill were enjoying a mixture of wet snow that arrived in the early morning, followed by a more pleasing snow that nearly resembled powder. The result was that kind of skiing that is rarely experienced in any other part of the winter than late March or early April.
On Sunday, Ms. Scribe was having fun at the resort with friends, but The Scribe was deep into bike trip preparation mode.
Monday, though, was a different story. Arriving at 8 a.m., just a whisker later than the true early bird skiers and riders, the duo found a virtually empty parking lot. For all the angst over the Vail Epic Effect — traffic, crowds, etc. — those phenomena are not to be observed on April 11 as the season wanes. Following a quick scoot up the dreaded hill to the Quad, it was onto the chair for the first of a trio of runs.
Thirty-five degrees, fresh snow under the chair and an empty Liftline trail beckoned. It was a delightful start. The first run taken down Panic Alley to Skimeister and over to Standard featured fresh undisturbed corduroy along the edges, just a dusting of untracked out by the wooded edges and few other skiers to be seen. Best of all, there was no hardness to the surface over which The Scribe Duo glided.
The next run was down Liftline. The Scribe had debated taking one down the Upper Goat. For much of the year, the tops of the double black testers — Upper Goat, Upper Starr, upper, Upper Liftline — have all been closed due to either lack of cover or moguls so brutal as to be deemed unfit for most skiers or riders. But the storms that have come and gone lately have quietly deposited enough snow to have allowed the patrol to determine that, yes, you could indeed open even the top of Goat.
But with a vision of a bike trip about to begin, The Scribe chose discretion over valor and opted for Liftline. It was a good choice. The run included a last visit to Midway instead of the Liftline’s 13 Pitch and he found soft snow and good cover all the way down to the junction with the lower National Headwall.
Before the taking of a final run, there was a visit to the Octagon and the reward of a breakfast sandwich. The nearly deserted oasis at the top of the Quad had the always present strains of reggae music in the background. Outside the sun continued to cast its brightness across the winter coat still being worn by Mansfield even as the snow has been totally excised from the landscape below.
Hayride, which has been in pretty good shape for most of this winter, was the final route of the day. Along the way The Scribe encountered longtime Stowe patron Glen Cousins. Cousins’ smooth turns were a testament to the remarkable state of modern orthopedic practices. He had a hip replaced Dec. 12, and on March 9 he was back on his boards. In the old days, a bad hip would have forced a ski bum off the hill, sentenced to living with fun winter memories and haunting the Matterhorn.
Nowadays, ski bums ski on.
Three hours later, the trusty Prius with bike on back and The Scribe at the wheel, was headed down the East Coast for the long-awaited ride on the final leg of the East Coast Greenway — 2,900 miles of biking down the Atlantic Seaboard on a route stretching from Calais, Maine to the southernmost point of the continental U.S. would soon be done.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
