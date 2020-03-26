All the signs were there. The weather oracles that live in the cellphones spoke in whispers of the possibility. It might snow on Monday. Down south maybe as much as 6-12 inches, up north not so much — but still — one could hope.
Besides, sometimes the oracles get these things wrong. The day was quiet and gray but by mid-afternoon, flakes were falling. By 5 p.m., as the daylight was starting its gradual fade to darkness, the flakes were falling ever faster. Perhaps Tuesday might turn into a powder day.
An evening of binge watching — who knew the phone could produce such amazing entertainment — and it was off to bed, with one last look out the window. Yup, 6 inches in the driveway and still snowing. By morning, one can always track a storm by the sound of the snowplows clearing the nearby streets and driveways.
When the alarm sounded, awaking The Scribe and the cat, a quick glance outside the window showed that the snowstorm had passed but at least 8 inches sat on top of the cars and nearby roofs.
No particular need to hurry to the hill. It was Tuesday after all, and the weekenders wouldn’t bother to journey this far north for less than a foot of fresh. Besides, decades of powder mornings had taught The Scribe that early on, even if you are not part of the crack-of-dawn club, you can always find a bit of untracked.
Leave that stuff for Cassler and Tall Bob. Shortly after 8 a.m., the gear was in the car and your scribe was headed onto Route 100 for the 14-mile drive to the Mountain. Oh, yeah, there was just one other thing. It seems that the resort had been closed down for a week. Amazing what a pandemic can do to regular routines.
But there was one thing about which The Scribe felt confident — the simple absence of lift service would not be enough to keep skiers and riders from enjoying some fresh tracks. The drive was a quiet one — roads clear, no one without snow tires struggling to get up Harlow Hill and very little traffic.
The plan for your scribe was to head to Big Spruce where he expected to find no one at all, thus giving him lots of room to enjoy a peaceful ascent followed by an untracked journey down some part of Main Street or Sterling. Upon arrival, however, he encountered something unexpected, neon-colored traffic cones had blocked off both entrances to the Big Spruce parking lot.
Plan B was the gondola lot. He was under no illusion that it would be peaceful there and his arrival confirmed that. There were over a hundred cars in the upper lots, and there were tracks all over Gondolier and the Perry Merrill runout. So be it, this morning was more about being out there in this time of social distancing and one has to admit that skiing and riding are easy pastimes to pursue without being in close contact with other humans.
Most of the skiers headed up were using skins, while many of the snowboarders were spotting those miniature snowshoes known as bearpaws. But your scribe opted for the old-fashioned way — skis over the shoulder, poles in one hand and one foot after the other.
This wasn’t about being anti-technology, it just seemed by the time he dragged the skins out of hiding, dusted off the old yellow Scarpa telemark boots and de-rusted the edges of whatever pair of telemark skis he could find on the ski rack between the house and barn, it would have delayed his departure by at least another half-hour.
It wasn’t a bad walk. The plan was modest in scope — head up Gondolier to the top of Exhibition Hill, pick a line not too heavily tracked and enjoy a few sweet turns in the fresh snow and be on his way home to the Howard Avenue lair where The Scribe Tribe would continue social isolation. To be honest, when you work at home and have no employees, social distancing is not really a big deal.
The slow trek upwards allowed time for reflection and the thoughts were interesting. There was a time long before all-mountain gear and skins became all the rage that there was one hike that many of the most dedicated locals would make regularly — boot-packing up the route from the Cliff House to The Summit Ridge on the way to that enticing group of routes to be enjoyed off the top of Mansfield.
In fact, if Roger “Too-Tall” Wighton or Nick had seen anyone attempting to skin up the boot-pack they would have snickered.
But even more elemental than the old-fashioned way of reaching the Chin was the knowledge that in the early days, beginning in the 1930s, if you wanted to ski at all, you threw the skis over the shoulder and began hiking up the Bruce or the Houston in search of adventure. Like skiing The Nose Dive in leather boots on wooden skis with beartrap bindings. There were skins available in those days but for most of the dozens of skiers to be found on a typical weekend day, hiking the boot-pack was the way to go.
Eventually, The Scribe’s mini-summit was reached — the flat spot at the top of the old race course down what came to be known as Exhibition Hill. A moment to rest, clean the snow off the boots and survey the options for a descent.
Looking over at nearby Perry Merrill, named in honor of a man who would have appreciated the tradition of skis over the shoulder, The Scribe could see the edges remained mostly untracked. Seemed like the way to go so it was off for a few dozen turns down through the very soft new snow.
And good turns they were, but all too soon, The Scribe found himself back at his car in the uppermost Gondola lot. He was not alone. There was a steady stream of people coming and going. Folks headed up, some with dogs and even children on sleds, others finishing up a run on skis or snowboard.
It was all cheerful and cheer is key in these tough times. Everyone was maintaining the proper distance — even as your scribe hiked he noted that those overtaking him moved 10-15 feet across the hill to avoid closer contact.
It was actually amazing how many people were on hand. Exiting, The Scribe made a point of counting cars and between the gondola lots and the Mansfield lot there were 140 cars, and for sure dozens of cars had already come and gone. Somehow this was all reassuring.
Make no mistake about it, these are tough times. Unprecedented in your scribe’s lifetime — World War II, Great Depression, the horrific Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918-19 — these are the talking points today as Vermont goes into total shutdown mode.
But you can ride your bike when the weather warms, you can do a solitary trip up the hill though it might be best to wait for those bluebird skies and corn snow temperatures and no matter what else creeps into your consciousness, just remember The Scribe’s one motto, “Don’t give into pessimism!”
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.