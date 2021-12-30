If anyone remembers last year’s Christmas Day, which was inauspiciously marked by a driving rain, this year’s edition of both the day and the holiday week has been markedly better. There hasn’t been a lot of fresh snow to be enjoyed by the banner crowds that are here for the week, but the conditions have been pretty good.
A bit of snow fell overnight a couple of times — is there anything prettier than fresh snow falling at night with the town all lit up with lights? Even with these modest snowfalls, the drive to the hill is a nice experience with a sparkling white landscape.
Your scribe’s last visit to the Mountain this week came on the day before Christmas, and it was probably the best day yet this season for him. It was sunny and cold but not brutal. The gondola had been up and running for a day, but the surface of Perry Merrill was much improved on the second day it was open.
That first pass with the groomers is always a bit of a challenge in terms of busting up those huge piles of fresh snow from the guns. The driver can get the surface flat, but it is hard to get it smooth.
But on that second go-round, the surface goes from merely flat to corduroy. Suffice to say, the skiing was quite good. Crowds at opening hour at the Gondola were minimal and, in fact, that first ride up was in a private cabin — always a good thing in this, the era of pandemic skiing.
From the gondola, it was across to the quad for a couple of laps. The first was on Skimeister to Tyro and then came a run on Nose Dive. The only hard surface to be found was on the upper turns, which would have been good for running some slalom, but fairly challenging terrain on a pair of wide all-mountain skis.
Christmas Eve is always a day with lots of domestic tasks to accomplish so The Scribe had time only for one final lap on Perry Merrill. He anticipated that there might be a line by now, around 10 a.m., but he could still cruise through the singles line and load right into a cabin — this time with a family and masks — the whole nine yards.
One thing he noticed in his four runs was that even though the temperatures — single digits at arrival — were cold and there was virtually no wind, he could not detect any snowmaking going on. The guns were out on Gondolier, but the snowmakers were not. Maybe everyone got the day off to go Christmas shopping but just maybe rumors of staffing issues for mountain operations were not just rumors.
Hard to imagine the guns not roaring everywhere when you are right in the middle of one of the most critical weeks in the winter season. Your scribe cannot remember any time in recent years where snowmaking was shut down during optimum conditions for snow production.
Well, at least now the snowmakers are back at it. Gondolier should be open soon since the temperatures are just low enough to keep the guns firing. Work is also underway on Main Street as well. Main Street is a big trail and for sure an opening of the Sensation chair is likely still a few days off.
The Sunny Spruce quad is now in service, which is good news for everyone spending time on the Spruce side of the resort. Smugglers, Side Street and West Run are all now open and that brings quite a bit more variety into the Spruce Peak experience.
Big, slow-moving mass
The Scribe’s sources who are fortunate enough to have the unrestricted pass — unlike your scribe who is blacked out until the New Year — report every day has been good if you arrive at the beginning of lift service. The holiday crowd is a big group and a slow moving one.
If you are boots on and in the corral at 8 a.m. you can count on two hours or so of relatively short lift lines and less crowded slopes. If you bail at 10 o’clock, the only traffic you will see on the Mountain Road will be going in the opposite direction.
As for the conditions, generally they have been pretty good at the start of the day.
There has been a bit of the infamous Mansfield Medley, a term coined by Andre, the resort’s veteran voice of snow reporting, to describe that weird mix of frozen sleet but which turns to real snow at higher elevations. Generally, this has been arriving in modest quantities and has proved to be no match for the expert ministrations to the trails coming from groomers.
The forecast for the rest of the week is not promising any significant amounts of snow, which in of itself may be disappointing but with the temperature readings stuck in the mid-thirties days on the hill should be pretty pleasant.
On another note, ski bum racing is just around the corner. Twenty teams have already signed up and for those who have not yet got it together to register, now is the time to do so. Deadline for the first race is rapidly approaching so get your collective acts together.
For more information visit the Mount Mansfield Ski Club & Academy website at mmsca.org/events. Registration can be done online.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
