As ski trips go, this latest one appeared a bit quixotic. A drive of well over a thousand miles to go visit a ski resort in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that promised adventure on a hill offering 900 feet of vertical. It seemed a bit of a stretch to many, including The Scribe’s loyal partner. Drive how far to ski what? But the prospect of a couple of days of Nordic skiing in Ontario brought her around.
For a few years now, The Scribe had been hearing rumblings on the grapevine that way up there on a tiny thumb of land sticking into Lake Superior sat a rather unusual ski area named Mt. Bohemia, which for about 20 years had been providing skiing and riding far more interesting than one might expect.
His interest piqued when The Scribe visited the resort’s website. The first thing that caught his eye was the annual snowfall, which in a good year could top 25 feet. The second thing was a look at the trail map, which showed nothing but black diamond and double-black diamond routes, most of which were gladed runs. Also worthy of note was that they boasted of the only cat-skiing operation east of the Rockies.
So, a plan was hatched, arrangements were made and off went The Scribe duo to visit the Ski Capital of the Midwest. The Google map tool did not lie — it is a long way to the northernmost part of Michigan. About 1,000 miles later, as they approached Mt. Bohemia, there were two very encouraging things: It was snowing heavily and the snowbanks in places were 5 to 6 feet tall.
Owner Lonie Glieberman greeted the weary road warriors upon arrival and soon the two were ensconced comfortably in a log cabin on the shores of Lac Labelle, a bay on Superior.
Daylight dawns
Daylight brought the first glimpse of Bohemia and one thing jumped out at The Scribe immediately — the mountain sure seemed a lot bigger than 900 vertical feet. Glieberman volunteered to guide us on day one and that proved to be invaluable. Weekdays the lifts, of which there are two, open at 10:30 a.m. and he assured us that there would only be a 150 or so skiers. There aren’t many beds at the base so many of the skiers and riders drive in from varying distances. The trail map shows over a hundred different routes off the summit utilizing over 600 acres, the vast majority of which are gladed.
Local knowledge here is everything, and Glieberman has the knowledge since he built the place.
On that first ride on the lift, The Scribe duo saw almost totally untracked snow. This is the norm at Bohemia, they soon learned. Unloading at the top the first thing you see is the vast form of Lake Superior in the near distance. Launching into a traversing gully known as The Ghost Trail, it was basically love at first sight.
After a few turns the trio dropped into a gentle glade where 3 to 4 inches of cold fresh powder lay on top of the 31 inches that had fallen the previous week. The Scribe soon learned from Glieberman that lake effect is no joke. There can be stretches of a week or more where 2 to 4 inches falls every night. Six delightful runs, each steeper than the last one, ensued over the next couple of hours. The surface was soft moguls interspersed with lots of delicious channels of sunlit and untracked powder.
The pitches were consistent, usually 20-25 degrees, fast enough to be fun but not so steep to scare you. Best of all was the fact that there was no hard snow anywhere. The Scribe learned from Glieberman that winter temperatures in the Upper Peninsula rarely go above freezing from late November to early March. The bulk of the weather is cold air coming across the northern plains or down from Canada. No winter rains and thaws. No ice.
Put another way, the surface on which your scribe was skiing was as good as one could hope for.
‘A lot to say’
Glieberman had a lot to say about Mount Bohemia. He and his investors decided right away when they acquired an old mining hill, that given how remote it was, snowmaking operations and grooming operations really weren’t going to work. There was some local resistance at first because Bohemia for years had been a great backcountry skiing resource. But putting in a couple of repurposed chairlifts from Georgia Peaks north of Toronto, coupled with very modest numbers of skiers coming in from afar, soon defused local angst.
But that was only the beginning. SE Group, aka Snow Engineering — the same firm that just built the alpine center used in the Beijing Olympics — helped with the layout of the early trails. That was 20 years ago and for the last two decades a small group of trail cutters has been hard at it for three months each year carving out what has grown to a total of over 100 lines down through the woods of this old mining mountain.
Let’s talk for a second about that seemingly small amount of vertical drop. Nine hundred doesn’t seem like much at first but let’s do some comparisons. Think Alta — Sugarloaf chair, the old Germania, the Collins double — none of these delivers much over a 1,000 vert. It isn’t the height, it’s the quality of the runs and at Bohemia there is no run in at the top and no run out at the bottom. It is all turns.
Think about Tres Amigos, Red Sled, Partridge, Angel Food — all great tree runs in Stowe, none of these much over 800- to 900-feet of vertical. Now imagine a resort with 100 of those trails and on a weekday, maybe a couple of hundred skiers and riders.
This place rocks!
The culture here is unique too. There are dedicated ski and board bums. Some live in the parking lot. Some drive here from Kalamazoo and Milwaukee and a bunch of other places. The Midwest has a lot of skiers. Michigan and Wisconsin have 70 ski areas — the Vermont list of premier resorts stands at 16.
On this trip, The Scribe and Ms. Scribe got to meet Dammit Dave — a drink in the North Polar Bar is named for him — who has been here for all 21 years. Darrell and Linda met at Bohemia and built an off the grid cabin three miles away. They don’t miss powder days. The best story heard came from Pete and Mike, ski patrollers who come here for a week each year. They patrol, they get free lodging and food, and everyone benefits.
About five years ago, four young guys who live at Jackson Hole decided to visit a place in the UP about which legends were spun. They flew to Wisconsin, rented snowmobiles and came overland to Bohemia. The arrival of the quartet, clad in their black one-piece Carhartt suits, created quite a stir. Then the locals watched them just raging for the next four days. These were serious Jackson Hole guys enjoying the best terrain you would ever find in the Midwest. They have made the trek every year since.
Another thing about Mount Bohemia — no snowmaking, no grooming and a motto that says “No beginners allowed.” Nothing personal you understand; there just is no beginner terrain. Not going to find too many tourist skiers here. This is all about the skiing and not about bells and whistles. The base lodge is a collection of six yurts, and nearby is the Nordic spa, a swimming pool-sized hot tub about 50 feet from the trail that is a very lively place long after the lifts shut down each night.
Tickets, anyone?
The ticketing philosophy here is interesting. Mount Bohemia offers a $99 season pass with one caveat — it only goes on sale one day each year. Last year they sold 17,000, which provides the resort with just enough cash to basically fund a season of operations. They do sell a day pass for $85 but the day pass doesn’t let you on the lift until 2 p.m. Folks go for the season pass.
Ms. Scribe and yours truly were entranced by the friendliness of the patrons. Many are “Yoopers,” a local term for residents of the Upper Peninsula. Most have traveled a long way to get here, and they love how intimate it is. Saturdays can get a bit hectic, but during the week there simply are no lift lines.
Talking to regulars from all over Michigan and Wisconsin, they were excited to meet someone who had traveled here from Vermont. A common request once The Scribe’s connection to the Stowe Reporter was revealed, however, was “please give the place a bad review.”
Sorry, but the three days of skiing here were among the best days on snow your scribe has had in years. This isn’t an indictment of Stowe, it is simply the reality of combining modest numbers of skiers and riders with an ample, deep and soft snowpack and lots of powder-covered lines through the trees.
Staff here is friendly and hard skiing. Lee, a bartender, rode into town from Minneapolis one March a few years back on her bicycle — skis in tow. Been here ever since. Another bartender and her boyfriend are living in their ambulance in the lot across the way. They learned that working 20 hours a week would get them free camping and a paycheck. Glieberman, by the way, bumped the hourly rate up to $20 long before the labor shortage took its shots at the ski business.
So, there you have it. Mount Bohemia is one of the coolest places visited in The Scribe’s long journey through the ski world. It even has cat skiing at nearby Voodoo Mountain. It may be a long drive to get there but there is another way. You can get a direct flight to Chicago and then get a short one from Chicago to Hancock, across the river from Houghton, Mich. The latter town is about the same distance from Bohemia as Burlington to Stowe. Affordable skiing, great terrain, more snow than most places and no lines.
Hard not to love a place like that.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding wife, who seems to ski just as much as he does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.