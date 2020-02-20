President’s Week is here and so are a large number of visitors anxious to sample some of the fine conditions that currently can be found here on the hill. So far, other than a very cold night to begin the weekend, Mother Nature has cooperated — meaning no one getting stuck on Harlow Hill so far — but there are rumors of snow coming in over the next couple of days so stay tuned for traffic news.
It has been another good week for skiers and riders who have been on the mountain, either daily or occasionally. One bout of Arctic weather rolled through but only those in-line for that first hour of lift service were forced to brave the cold.
The temperature began a steady rise after about 8:30 and by late morning the thermometer readings on everyone’s smart phones indicated a much more bearable range in the high 20s and low 30s.
As has been the case since the snowpack got up over 4 feet on the upper mountain, the tops of the double black diamond runs found on the front continued to be in open status for most days. One trail that your scribe has particularly enjoyed has been The Lookout.
Unlike nearby Starr and Goat, Lookout tumbles almost directly down the fall line and in many sections is a bit wider from tree line to tree line. The bumps are a little more forgiving and the ledge lurking just below the snowpack is not quite so quick to emerge and grab an unwary ski.
Sunday proved to be a particularly good day on the hill. Your scribe was not off to a early start but he reached the resort just before 9 a.m. Knowing that this day was right in the middle of a long holiday weekend it seemed prudent to head up to Big Spruce, where a parking spot could be found within an easy walk to the Sensation quad. This proved to be a sound strategy and shortly after parking, he was on the high-speed quad that would deliver him to the top.
It is such a beautiful ride on that chair, a fact missed by so many of those who rarely take the time and effort to work their way all the way over from Mansfield. As you pass the 2,500-foot elevation the composition of the forest goes to almost exclusively evergreens and with the amount of snow that has fallen recently it is such a pleasing mix of bright white and dark greens.
The view across to the summit line of Mansfield is just a bonus.
At lift opening one has Big Spruce to oneself. Main Street has the same superb grooming found on Nosedive, Liftline or Hayride early in the morning but there is usually not a skier or rider out in front of you.
A quick one down Main Street was followed by a couple of fast ones down Sterling. The cover on Sterling remains just a bit thin on a couple of those lower corners but most of the way it is just fast and smooth. This two-mile drop always takes The Scribe back to his youth when the Mount Mansfield Ski Club back ran its annual championship race as a downhill down Sterling in the late 1950s.
This was long before protective b-nets had arrived on the scene but also well before ski bottoms got as fast as they are today. But make no mistake about, that downhill made a lasting impression on your scribe.
A couple more of these warm-ups and it was on down to the Over Easy to see how everyone else was faring across the street. Getting on the gondola went fairly well since the singles line didn’t have much of a crowd yet.
Perry Merrill was calling out to The Scribe as a good choice for providing quick and easy access to the Mansfield Quad. It was pretty busy, but thanks to the trail’s width, traffic below was not so dense as to prevent good cruising speeds.
By now, The Scribe had hooked up with his longtime buddy, Todd Buik, and as the duo tucked across above Yucca Flats toward the Quad corral it took only a moment to realize that this would be a very good time to enjoy the quick access available to the slower paced Lookout chair.
That was a sound strategy and emphasized one of the best ways to enjoy a crowded day on the hill, ride lifts where the wait times are shorter. You won’t get as frustrated and in the end, you will get more runs.
When you are someone who has skied Mansfield and Spruce for as long as The Scribe, whose history here stretches all the way back to 1952, skiing is not really about quantity anymore. The real goal is quality runs and they are easy to find these days thanks to a more than adequate, though not necessarily deep snowpack.
One run that stood out on the day was a cruise along most of the length of Midway. This trail is another one of those that doesn’t garner much notice but it has a nice natural snowpack that gets groomed virtually every night and your scribe suspects that the task of producing a perfect trail surface is one that the nocturnal operators of those big grooming cats really enjoy.
•••
A couple more notes in passing. As mentioned last week there is no ski bum race this week. However, all signs point to the Stowe Derby being a go this year. There is enough snow down low to get the racers to town this winter and the Toll Road should provide its usual quota of thrills to the Nordic skiers charged with descending it.
Also worth noting is the entertainment afforded to spectators, many of whom gather at the corner on Skimeister (aka Lord on your trail maps) where the Toll Road swings sharply shortly after it crosses Sunrise a few hundred yards earlier.
The challenge of a successful descent down Toll Road before heading off into Stowe village remains the draw in a race that now goes back some 75 years into the distant past of ski racing.
If you have never done this race, the opportunity to register online remains. If you have no intention whatsoever in participating, at least give yourself the opportunity to watch the Nordic types go by at speeds far in excess of what most consider sensible.
Perhaps this week one of the predicted storms headed toward Mansfield will deliver in excess of the modest accumulations so far being forecast by the weather bureau. Now wouldn’t that be a nice surprise and kick what has been by statistical measure somewhat of an average winter into the upper echelons of great seasons. It really only takes one big storm to do that!
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.