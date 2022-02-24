Last week I wrote about Harris Hill celebrating 100 years of ski jumping. This past weekend at Harris Hill there was more to celebrate than 100 years.
I don’t need to remind you of the weather last Thursday into Friday. When we swung by Harris Hill Friday afternoon the fields that would provide parking for the Saturday and Sunday events were soft mud and there were large dirt spots in the jump’s landing hill. It didn’t look good.
By 7 p.m. Friday, temperatures dropped enough that they could fire up the snow guns. The all-volunteer crew would make snow until just after midnight and then begin grooming to create a consistent outrun for the jumpers. By then the ground had started to freeze, which allowed a local construction firm to sort of groom the parking area. They returned Saturday night so by Sunday the parking area was far more navigable.
When we arrived at the venue Saturday morning, vendor tents were all set up and a volunteer crew was collecting tickets and directing parking. The jumping hill was carefully marked with paint showing jumpers where the hill’s critical point was, and evergreen sprigs marked the landing hill in 10-meter increments. There was also a big Pepsi logo at the top of the landing hill, although snow squalls would eventually cover it before the actual jumping began.
Volunteers had worked an overnight miracle!
The way the Brattleboro community rallied around this jumping event was amazing. I mentioned in last week’s column that it took a great community effort to save Harris Hill in 2005. But the effort and pride they demonstrated in pulling off this weekend’s event showed they are still committed to making it successful. They are willing to work all night for no pay to make sure their event is something the whole state, and for that matter the whole country, can be proud of.
Oh, and there was some pretty good jumping. Jumpers ranged in age from 12 to 55, both women and men. The young competitors came from all over the U.S., including Alaska. There were also competitors from Norway, Slovenia and Iceland. The best jump on Saturday was 101.5 meters, just 2.5 meters short of the hill record.
Jumping was the first popular skiing competition here in the U.S., but gradually alpine skiing took over that title. As you might expect, competitive alpine skiing began with what we now call downhill, a race from the top to the bottom.
It is interesting that the British were the first to organize ski races. Sir Arnold Lunn first defined the rules for downhill in 1921 and then slalom in 1922. It wouldn’t be until 1936 that these events would be added to the Winter Olympics, joining cross country and ski jumping.
The first record of a giant slalom competition was in 1935, but it would not be added to the Olympics until 1952.
Retro-Skiers like myself grew up with the three events: downhill, slalom and giant slalom. We tended to judge racers by how they handled all three events. The first superstar, particularly in Europe, was Toni Sailer. He would win all three gold medals at the 1956 Olympics when he was 20 years old. Those were the days where ski racers were supposed to be amateurs so he actually retired from racing at age 23 to cash in on his success.
Alpine skiing’s popularity boomed in the late 1950s and early 1960s thanks to a good economy and the availability of more and more ski areas, and of course, stretch pants. You didn’t think I’d miss an opportunity to get that one in! There was also a lot more TV coverage of alpine ski racing, which allowed more people to watch the races. The stage was set for a true superstar to emerge.
That superstar was Jean-Claude Killy. He was good in all three events and would win the first overall World Cup awarded in 1967. He’d win it again in 1968, but the big story that year was the Olympics. The 1968 were held in Grenoble, France, with Killy favored to win all three gold medals. The pressure to perform on home snow and win all three was great. But he overcame the pressure and won all three, the last Olympic alpine skier to accomplish that feat.
Killy retired from ski racing at the end of the 1968 season to cash in on his success. And cash in he did! This included two American TV series “The Killy Style” and “The Killy Challenge.”
In my opinion Killy marked the peak of alpine ski racing’s popularity. In the 1970s freestyle skiers robbed some of the star power from the racers. Plus, specialists began to emerge in each of the events, meaning instead of one skier being good at all three, each event had a different star.
•••
A change from competitive skiing for this week’s trivia: What ski area is home to Little Nell?
Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
