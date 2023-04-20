Kim Brown

Kim Brown

As midweek arrived in Stowe, the warm temperatures of the weekend have given way to much frostier ones. A gentle snow was falling even in the lowlands — though it wasn’t turning the meadows white. Apparently, Mother Nature has not gotten the memo — spring has sprung. As cousin Jim sagely observed at breakfast, “April is the cruelest month.”

Closing day at the mountain was on Sunday and it was a glorious day to close out the season. By early afternoon with full sunshine, the thermometer readings were in the mid-seventies and the dominant condition for those skiing the mountain was soft wet bumps. However, if one was to judge by the state of the parking lots, the major activity on this closing day had nothing to do with taking repeated laps on the hill. Nope this was a day for socializing and enjoying grilled food and cold beverages.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.