In the 1967 film “The Graduate” Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock, “I just want to say one word to you. Just one word: plastics!”
Well, in reality McGuire could have said, “I just want to say one word to you: polytetrafluoroethylene.” While that wouldn’t make for good cinema, it could have made you really rich. The material is a plastic, but most people know it under the more common name, Teflon.
Wilbert “Bill” Gore was a chemical engineer and innovator who worked for DuPont, which had identified and trademarked Teflon in 1938. The primary application was as a non-stick surface. But in 1958 Bill Gore saw enough promise in additional applications for Teflon that he and his wife, Vieve, started their own company, W. L. Gore & Associates.
One of his first successful commercial applications was as a wrapping for electrical cables. The material was flexible and weatherproof, allowing usages that other cabling couldn’t match. One of the customers for the cables was IBM, which used them extensively in its highly successful S/360 computer systems.
Bob Gore was one of Bill and Vieve’s five children. He followed in his father’s footsteps, majoring in chemical engineering, and he also inherited his father’s innovative spirit. Bob’s idea for using a different form of polytetrafluoroethylene to wrap the cables led to the success of their early product.
During his college years, he actually worked for an aerospace company other than his father’s since they paid him more.
After obtaining his doctorate in 1963, Bob did go to work for his father. One of the problems with polytetrafluoroethylene was that it couldn’t be stretched into larger sheets without breaking. Bob took on this problem at its most basic level. By experimenting with heated rods of polytetrafluoroethylene, he tried to slowly stretch the material but no matter how slowly he stretched, the rod would break after reaching an additional 50 percent of its length.
After a particularly frustrating set of experiments, Bob took one of the rods and quickly yanked it. The rod stretched, but didn’t break. Expanded polytetrafluoroethylene was born, but we know it by another name — Gore-Tex.
Glen Findholt correctly answered last week’s trivia question identifying Bob Gore as the inventor of Gore-Tex. Glen says: “My first ever Gore-Tex garment was a North Face extreme gear shell that I was quite proud of. I wore it constantly with little regard for its care and feeding. I should have figured out that a membrane is only functional when it’s clean and by the time I got around to using it in wet weather the membrane was quite plugged with dirt and I got just as wet as if had I worn a garbage bag.”
Findholt’s comment brings us to how Gore-Tex works. The Gore-Tex layer is porous, but the pores are small enough that air, but not water, will pass through. In other words, the layer is waterproof, but breathable. When Findholt didn’t clean his garment, he defeated a lot of that characteristic.
Gore-Tex was patented in 1969 and the first outdoor gear to employ it appeared in the mid-1970s. In some respects, we are fortunate that the Gore family were outdoor people and saw that polytetrafluoroethylene in its expanded form had an application there.
Findholt has been a longtime instructor at Smugglers’ Notch Resort and shared a story of when the ski school got Gore-Tex uniforms while the Stowe ski school moved to Entrant, another company’s attempt to improve on Gore-Tex. But that effort at improvement failed and Findholt said “the joke around both Smuggs and Stowe ski schools was that Entrant was the French word for sponge!”
The history of skiwear is driven by the need to keep participants warm and dry. Early efforts emphasized warm, but you could get wet from the outside in. Later, as nylon was developed into waterproof materials that didn’t breathe, you got wet from the inside out. Gore-Tex led the way to materials that are really waterproof and breathable.
So, going back to the way I started this column, for the Gore family and the company they started the one word was “Teflon.”
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
