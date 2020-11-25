Author David Goodman will discuss his newest book “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast: 50 Classic Ski & Snowboard Tours in New England and New York” on Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., 1 South Main St., in Stowe, as part of Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s Writers on the Red Bench Series.
Goodman, who the Boston Globe calls “the godfather of Northeastern backcountry skiing,” will share the best places to backcountry ski and ride in the Northeast, including where to find the best powder, steeps, glade zones and hut skiing, in his 30th anniversary guide to the backcountry. He will show photos and discuss the backcountry revolution underway throughout the Northeast, as well as share secrets of his personal favorites and answer questions.
Reserve your ticket at vtssm.org/new-events. The Zoom event is complimentary; but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.