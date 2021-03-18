Take your choice folks, it’s March. You can go for the sunny 50-degree days, which not only delivers delightful skiing and riding but chews up snow faster than a rabbit feasting in a carrot patch.
This past week delivered both sorts of weather and even a dusting of snow at the end of the weekend. Anecdotal reports point to a good weekend on the hill. But for The Scribe, he was elsewhere. In fact, although he recorded six days of skiing during the past seven days, only one day was logged at Stowe Mountain Resort and that was to work a U16 slalom on Main Street. The day was sunny and the winds were hitting 25 mph, but hey, it’s March — anything goes.
This season continues to be one giant road trip throughout Vermont as The Scribe has now been pulled up 34 different sets of slopes by just about every conveyance possible, from snowmobiles to rope tows, pomas, T-bars, J-bars, chairlifts and gondolas. About the only things missing from this list are trams and the Mount Cranmore “Skimobile Car” —the unique lift once located in North Conway, N.H. The list of uphill rides used this winter even includes a magic carpet, which most closely resembles an escalator without the steps.
After that cold and windy day on Main Street earlier in the week, a very warm, 50-degree day followed. A day later The Scribe headed south for a three-day, seven-resort odyssey, followed by a visit to yet another backyard ski area. After a nice warm day, you can pretty much count on Mother Nature to follow up with a nice cold night to turn that sun-warmed snow into a rock hard condition.
•••
Consequently, The Scribe awoke to an email notification that the opening of the Middlebury Snow Bowl, first stop on his Friday itinerary, would be delayed until at least 11 a.m. while mountain operations figured out what to do with their hardened snowpack.
OK, the sun was shining brightly, and even though it remained around freezing, the sun can do wonders to solid snow. Middlebury is a pretty neat place to have as a campus ski area and when the Prius Prime arrived, there was one lift running.
Three runs followed and your scribe had no complaints. The surface was just soft enough to be pleasing and with almost no one else on the hill, he logged in three fast descents. A nearby trail had bumps, but fighting down through those moguls did not seem like the right call. Three and done, back to the car, and headed for Killington.
•••
Heading down Route 100, Vermont’s legendary ski highway, is always fun. Virtually no cars were on the road and strong noon-day sun held promise that Killington would be well worth the visit. It was not long before The Scribe was sitting on the Superstar Quad looking forward to skiing the trail where the Killington Cup is held in what his fevered imagination suggested would be soft snow, unlike the bulletproof surface favored by World Cup racers. Wrong!
The overnight freeze had restored it to its World Cup surface. In fact, during the two runs taken on this hill, The Scribe observed not one but two major extractions by the ski patrol of unfortunate individuals who had clearly slid off the side of this tilted skating rink and down into the clutches of the waiting trees below.
Luckily, there were many other places where the snow was far better. It is easy to forget how much terrain Killington offers. To those who are not overly familiar with this mountain — and remember that your scribe spends about 98 percent of his ski time in Stowe — it just seems like there are lifts and peaks everywhere. Steeps and less steep, groomed terrain and no shortage of bump skiing, and rumor has it lots and lots of glades, some hidden, some less so.
Killington yielded up five runs for The Scribe and then he was down the road to Pico.
•••
Pico had no lift lines at all, and the late afternoon sun left most of the groomed routes in nice shape. Again, anything with bumps was best left to those with a taste for such things and if an aspect of a trail was in shade, it was avoided. But with no one around.
The Scribe did six runs in about an hour and a half. Pico is very different from Killington, but there are a lot of people living in that part of the world who much prefer skiing and riding at a mountain that predates the giant complex up the road.
Andrea Mead Lawrence, America’s first great international alpine champion, called this her home and ski racing has been part of Pico’s fabric for nearly a century.
•••
Enough for the moment of the southern tour; it is time to talk about skiing in the nearby Mad River Valley. This hilly section of the Green Mountain Range has numerous nooks and crannies and a case can be made that it offers between three and eight different ski areas. Sugarbush is the biggie and, of course, there is Sugarbush North, or is it Mount Glen Ellen, or Glen Ellen. Locals will tell you that whatever it is called it remains a different ski area than the more developed resort to the south.
Then there is Mad River Glen, Vermont’s largest so-called non-profit ski area, which just so happens to be older by a bit that either of the Sugarbush twins.
•••
A couple of weeks ago, The Scribe set off on a three-ski area day. First stop was to a place named Cosmic Hill, which features a T-bar, snowmaking, snow machine grooming and a couple of dyed-in-the-wool enthusiasts by the names of Peter and Carl. This is such a cool spot.
The vast majority of backyard areas have rope tows, but Cosmic Hill has a T-bar. It has a bump run, a couple of gladed runs and a sustaining amount of love and devotion. Peter confesses that he has been fascinated by snowmaking since he was 13 years old, some indeterminate number of decades ago. Cosmic Hill began with a rope tow but then Peter caught wind of a T-bar for sale.
Carl came later to the sport, but when the Scribe tracked them down, they were happy to give him the full tour. Though the surface was hit hard by that wet storm of a few weeks back, it was still fun to ski. About an inch of snow took the edge off the crust underneath and The Scribe logged five runs in before extending thanks for the visit and heading on down to MRG.
•••
Mad River Glen has a policy of no-day-of lift ticketing, but thanks to the intervention of a couple of resourceful employees, The Scribe had no lesser a personage than the GM escort him to the lift for a single run that would allow him to add that resort to his long list of places being skied in the winter of 2020-21. Asked which lift he preferred, there was only one acceptable answer — the single chair.
Reaching the top, The Scribe opted for The Waterfall, Mad River’s famous bump run under the single. With a couple of inches of fresh snow, filling in the hollows, it looked enticing. Looks can be deceiving. Waterfall is challenging with big soft powder bumps, but two inches of fluff on frozen moguls did not make for a great run. This is not a complaint. There is no such thing as a bad run at Mad River, only a tough one.
•••
One more stop remained this day, a visit to Mount Skilton in Waitsfield. This is a backyard tow in the grandest of backyard traditions. Its owner, a longtime coach and ski patroller, has passed on his love of skiing to generations of Valley kids. Want to ski at night after your homework is done or ski before dinner, visit Mount Skilton. Vermonters in almost every town in the 1950s and 60s had a Mount Skilton-like hill in their village. Some even still exist.
Next week, your scribe will pick up on the narrative again of the exploration of these small family ski hills. He has found almost 25 so far and every one of them has been worth the visit. He may not get to every one, but he still has hopes of hitting at least a dozen more spots.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.