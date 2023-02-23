Thunders down a slope

Greg Morrill thunders down a slope in Chamonix in 1973.

 Courtesy photo
Greg Morrill

Greg Morrill

Last week I described how we had some great skiing in Val d’Isere on my first European ski trip in 1973 with friends John Dawson, John Fox, Jerry Gates, Ken Hildick and Bob Penniman.

Before I move on to our next destination, I did also hear from the “Scribe,” Kim Brown, author of the Ski Bum Report, identifying Val d’Isere and Tignes as the two resorts that comprise l’Espace Killy. Kim commented, “Val d’isere is far more British than French, a reflection of just how many decades the Brits have been in the French Alps!”

