She was the overall World Cup winner for women’s moguls four times. She won a total of 21 World Cup mogul events. She is in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
And she lives in Stowe.
However, Pat Ostrowski of Saint Augustine, Fla., was the one with the answer to last week’s trivia question identifying Hilary Engisch-Klein as the mogul champion from 1984. Pat was a ski instructor at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in 1970s and 1980s and he says, “Engisch-Klein was on top of the mogul skiing world around that time. She was a legend at Smugglers’ and trained there. I met her at ski school parties we had in the summers on Lake Champlain.”
Engisch-Klein was the fourth of six children and grew up in Williston. She was hooked on skiing early and participated in the Smugglers’ race program. She mentioned at her induction to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame that being the fourth child had its advantages in that it made her harder to keep track of. She occasionally would stash her skis in the woods, skip the school bus and then hitchhike the 40 miles to the ski area.
One day she ran into her father at the ski area — almost literally. That may have curtailed some of her extracurricular skiing.
After watching some mogul events on TV, Engisch-Klein basically said, “I can do that!” She left racing behind, although she still maintains that racing is good training for becoming a mogul skier. She began competing and winning prize money as a pro at 17. Her first win came at Silver Star, British Columbia, in 1978.
In 1980 the FIS created the World Cup mogul competition and Engisch-Klein became the dominant women’s skier. She won three events that first season and as a result the overall World Cup in moguls. In 1981 she would win five events and repeat as overall champion. Also, in 1981 she competed in the Pro Mogul Tour and won all five events.
The mogul competitors at that time faced an interesting decision. They wanted mogul skiing to be an Olympic sport, but the Olympics were still restricted to amateurs. So, Engisch-Klein and the others decided to give up the money that came with being a professional for the sake of achieving Olympic status for their sport. This wasn’t without some hardship as the competitors would now have to raise money to support travel and training. They often had to stay at people’s houses as they traveled through Europe and the United States. But Engisch-Klein recalls this made the competitors a closer-knit community and the source of many great memories.
Moguls were added as an Olympic event in 1992, but it was too late for Engisch-Klein and some of her contemporaries. She has no regrets and is happy that the sport has achieved that status.
As an amateur she won two more overall World Cups in 1982 and 1984. In 1984 she also suffered a serious knee injury. Not one to waste time, Engisch-Klein used her recovery and rehab from surgery to co-author “Skiing Freestyle,” which would be the training guide for the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team. She would return to competitive skiing after the injury but retired in 1987.
Looking back at her competitive career, Engisch-Klein is proudest of handling the pressure. She talks about finding that “sweet spot” where you block out the noise and find a quiet focus standing atop a mogul run. She attributes some of that to her study of martial arts at a young age.
Engisch-Klein is a breast cancer survivor, and that experience motivated her to start Kids on Top (kidsontopvt.com), an outdoor adventure program for children suffering from cancer or other serious childhood diseases.
The program’s team of experienced coaches “creates a lighthearted atmosphere for children of all ability levels in collaboration with the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Pediatric Oncology department.”
Engisch-Klein is still skiing. She describes her skiing now as “fast and flat” on her titanium knees.
If talking about all this mogul skiing has you wanting to see some, this weekend the U.S. National Mogul Championships will be at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. The men’s qualifying round is on Friday, March 24, while the women’s qualifying is Saturday, March 25. The individual finals for both men and women are on Saturday afternoon. Sunday, March 26, features the dual moguls.
•••
I’ve used this question before, but I’m getting lazy as the season winds down. When was the first sugar slalom held on Mt. Mansfield? Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.