Skimobile

The Cranmore Mountain Skimobile.

 Photo courtesy of the New England Ski Museum
Greg Morrill

Last year Stowe Mountain Resort celebrated its 85th anniversary of lift-served skiing. The list of ski areas with 85 years or more is very short. Joining that list this year is an area from my old stomping grounds in New Hampshire, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.

The fact that Cranmore exists and has lasted 85 years is an enduring reminder of the generosity and dedication of its founder to his home town.

