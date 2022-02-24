Perhaps a good opening to this week’s column would be for The Scribe to state unequivocally that whenever he weighs in on the weather, things don’t go well. Perhaps there is a history between your scribe and the gods of weather — too many snide remarks in past columns perhaps. It might just be that Mother Nature simply intends that no one, including local weather services, should have the faintest clue about what may be next in climate land.
Just when The Scribe opines that the hill should be in pretty good shape overall for this current busy President’s Week stretch, things go south in a heartbeat. It is not that there isn’t still plenty of snow out there to be enjoyed but unfortunately to be able to enjoy it you must stay with the snowmaking protected routes because that is about all that remains open.
Fortunately, the grooming team from Mountain Operations seems to be more than able to keep up with the various temperature shifts that have been taking place — 40 degrees one day and minus seven degrees the next.
But when you compare notes with skiers and riders you tend to get very different reports on the conditions. The early morning crowd, of which your scribe has been a member these last few days, claims that things are good — they were. However, if your day started around 11:30 a.m., the surface that you were sliding down might be a bit too firm. Timing has been everything this week.
Saturday started out with a strong snow squall that by some accounts produced as much as 5 to 6 inches of very feathery snow. Since there wasn’t much happening down in the local valleys, more than a few early arrivals were thrilled to catch some fresh tracks.
Unfortunately, that all changed quickly as a freshening wind quickly produced a white-out. The breeze calmed soon enough but sadly much of the fresh cover had gone into the woods. Not a bad thing in of itself but not the sort of storm that builds trail cover.
The Scribe took a couple of laps on Tuesday up the Lookout Chair since the Quad line was bulging out of the corral and the Lookout had zero line at all. On his first ascent he noted that someone had laid down a single well-formed track down Lookout beneath his chair.
Whether it was a poacher or one of the early morning skinning crew who had made the run, the snow surface looked tempting in only the way it does when a mixture of a 50-degree day, arctic night, the remnants of a few inches of fluff and some sunshine combine to make one dream of better days.
While not tempted to follow this illicit pathway, The Scribe thought that perhaps the woods might not be all that bad, so off he went to do an exploration. First, he tried the Christiana Woods, which are modest in steepness and short in duration. How wrong can one go in a run of maybe a few hundred yards?
While the skiing was not great, it was kind of pleasant in there, in part because he was totally alone. Next lap he went for a little more aggressive line — Tres Amigos Glades off Hayride. The moguls were gentle, there were pockets of dense but largely untracked snow a few inches deep and still a bit of sunshine peeking down through the upper forest canopy.
Caution in these conditions is advised but if you are burning out on the cruisers, perhaps some mellow glades skiing or riding would be worth a shot.
One random thought came to mind as The Scribe ran down the cruising routes — the realization that the National from below the Birch Tree junction with Liftline was closed off. These are for sure days of caution.
Not that many years ago, since National still had more than enough cover except for a few bare spots on the lower headwall, the patrol probably would have left an open gate for those foolhardy enough to go toe-to-toe with the frozen bump-lines. Not saying that it would have been worth skiing, but not that long ago the patrollers would have said, “if you are crazy enough to try it out, who are we to stand in your way?”
It’s a parade
One more reflection on the recent success that has come Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s way: The man deserved a parade, and it was a parade he got in Richmond last Saturday afternoon. It was awesome in the way that is unique to small towns. There were fire trucks and the town ambulance, with the Richmond Police Department at both ends of the procession with their cruisers.
Kids of all ages, and the full spectrum of Cochrans on hand, both marching and spectating and there was Cochran-Siegle as proud as could be and should be, waving his silver medal in the back seat of a classic red VW convertible. It was really nice. There was even a cameraman and producer on hand from HBO Real Sports, Bryant Gumbel’s long-running series. The network is doing a special in a couple of weeks on the Cochran clan and their rocking ski and snowboard mecca.
Your Scribe also must confess to a mea culpa on his part in last week’s Cochran-Siegle feature in the Stowe Reporter. It was Mount Mansfield Ski Club veteran coach Tom Silva who had the very astute observation about the challenge for young RCS of getting into a low racing tuck after having had your neck fused.
On the road again
The final week of February has now begun and in a week, it will be March. March can be a great time to be on the hill for the simple fact that the days are getting noticeably longer and when the sun shines it brings cheer to the hill. There will be no predictions from The Scribe of storms to come in the next month because well, sometimes things are best left unsaid.
As for things sure to come, it is soon off to the hinterlands for The Scribe and Ms. Scribe who soon depart by touring car for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where Mount Bohemia awaits. Snicker all you want about a journey to the Midwest for skiing adventure, but they had 8-10 inches last night and it is still snowing.
Ah, those lake effect storms.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.