Many a winter in these parts has been marked by prolonged cold snaps. You know the drill. It starts with the weatherman, “It’s going to be cold next week.” Now when locals this far north hear those words, they aren’t thinking OK, maybe it’ll be getting down around zero for a few nights, and as for daytime, maybe single digit temperatures showing up on the thermometer.
Nope, in a real winter, a cold snap means a string of nights at 15 or 20 below and if we’re lucky it’ll only be 5 below when we head to the hill.
These days, it seems like winter is a different kind of experience. Friday past was the perfect example. Thursday night had been cold, a few degrees below zero even and Friday promised more arctic air. By mid-afternoon it had hit 10 below, eight hours later it was 25 degrees below and all anyone was thinking about were their water pipes. Just like the good old days — you know two weeks straight when the reading on the thermometer never topped 32. The nights would be something else again. Keep the woodstove stoked while Mother Nature reeled off 10 nights at 20 below!
But a mere 24 hours later, the mountain felt positively balmy, and the cold snap was over. But oh, that one day, Saturday, was truly brutal. It was very entertaining, as it usually is to read the morning snow report on the resort’s website.
The first thing that jumped out at The Scribe was a projected lift starting time of 10 a.m. and that wasn’t across the board. In fact, only the lifts promising the shortest uphill ride times would be running. The Quad, Gondola and the new six-pack would be good to go. Lookout and Tollhouse Double, not a chance in Hades that there would be in fannies in those seats.
Just as interesting were the temperature reports, minus 25 at the top of the Quad, only a few degrees warmer at the base. Your scribe is not sure how many people were hanging around at 9:50 a.m. waiting for that first chair. For sure, he would not be among the early morning crowd. The guess is that many others came to the same conclusion. Not sure how many cars were in the Mansfield parking lot, but it must have been easy for those in possession of a Vail-Stowe parking pass to find a front-row spot.
Sunday was a different kind of a day. Your Scribe was over on Main Street for a Vermont Cup giant slalom and the sun was out and by the lunchtime break, googles were being replaced by sunglasses and it almost felt as if spring was already just around the corner. For those racers, it was a hero day thanks to a winning combination known as good light and virtually perfect race snow.
It was a far cry from the slalom portion of the St. Michael’s Carnival that had been staged the previous day on the back side of Sterling Mountain over at Smugglers’ Notch. With the killer temperatures and high winds shutting down any chance of the racers using the Sterling double to get to the course, the competitors had to ride the T-bar, which runs up the bottom half of the race hill and then hike up a very steep face to reach the start house. It was a pretty big challenge, but the funny thing is, that there really wasn’t much griping. If you love racing and trust your scribe when he says this — “These kids love racing!” — then if hiking was what was called for then hike they would!
Back on the Stowe side, the ski bums were finding other challenges. On Tuesday, the weekly ski bum race got called off because snowmaking was taking place on the Slalom Hill. Maybe things could have been shifted over to the Comp Hill but with four-fifths of the race crew working an Eastern Cup on Main Street, the logistics of moving the race seemed daunting. Maybe next week will be a double race.
As far as life on Mansfield, conditions remained good in most corners of the trail system. The reading at the snow stake is hovering around 42 inches, not great but still a nearly four-foot snowpack is better than the couple of feet found three weeks ago. Rumors of a broken hydrant on Liftline reached The Scribe, but history indicates that even these most dire occurrences get sorted out quickly. The guns have been going whenever possible, but it is pretty deep into the season to be taking a first pass at some of the remaining terrain that hasn’t yet had the full Monty from snowmakers.
One of the real bonuses of working alpine races on Main Street is that on a nice sunny day you are standing at the high end of Main Street gazing over at the beauty of a snow-covered Mansfield across the pass, and at the beauty of the meadows a few miles down the road. Your scribe was also noting a plume of smoke rising from the village — a hay truck on fire on Main Street?
One last note from the Nordic world, The Stowe Derby is now just three short weeks away. The Derby has been around for more than half a century and continues to be one of the best races around for Nordic skiers. Skiing down the Toll Road from a high shoulder of Mount Mansfield on a pair of skinny skis and then continuing into the village, snow conditions permitting, is a pretty memorable experience and the Mount Mansfield Ski Club would like to invite you to make this the year you finally do the Derby.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
