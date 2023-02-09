Safe passage

Cold weather didn’t prevent skiers from hitting the slopes, or crossing the road, during otherwise decent downhill conditions.

 Photo by Gordon Miller
Kim Brown

Kim Brown

Many a winter in these parts has been marked by prolonged cold snaps. You know the drill. It starts with the weatherman, “It’s going to be cold next week.” Now when locals this far north hear those words, they aren’t thinking OK, maybe it’ll be getting down around zero for a few nights, and as for daytime, maybe single digit temperatures showing up on the thermometer.

Nope, in a real winter, a cold snap means a string of nights at 15 or 20 below and if we’re lucky it’ll only be 5 below when we head to the hill.

