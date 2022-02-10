It was definitely a big week in this year’s ski season. Lots of activity, lots of great sliding and lots of cars. Snow, traffic, hometown heroes and cows — no shortage of topics for The Scribe.
Following the weekend, it seemed like the lead to this week’s column would be the arrival of this year’s biggest and best snowstorm, until Tuesday that is when far, far away in China, RCS stood the ski world on end with a scintillating dash down a mountain to capture a silver medal in the Olympic men’s Super G.
RCS may be his name in the highest echelon of alpine racing, but around these parts he is simply Ryan Cochran-Siegle, a true Vermont kid from the most famous ski racing family in all North America.
Cochran-Siegle has been recognized as a great talent for more than a decade. He had achieved success at World Juniors and Nor-Ams — the latter series usually the last step for skiers aspiring to reach the World Cup circuit. In fact, he won the overall North American Trophy Series title, guaranteeing him a start in every World Cup race the next year.
But injuries have always played a role in his journey and the NorAm honors melted away after a two-year struggle to come back from a devastating knee injury. Finally, that arduous journey led him to the big stage. A year ago, he got his first World Cup podium followed a week later by a win at Bormio. Then came another disaster — a crash in the famed Hahnenkamm downhill produced what might be euphemistically described as a “minor” broken neck. A neck fusion and many months of rehab and Cochran-Siegle was back.
The Olympic downhill for Cochran-Siegle was meh. A 14th place finish led the American squad, but he had aspired to better things. Then came the Super-G. The incomparable Austrian star Matthias Mayer had just laid down a scorching run when, the bottom quarter of the course, he made up more than half a second on Norway’s Kilde, at that moment the race leader, with a sensational performance in the lower flat section.
Cochran-Siegle was next out of the gate and he immediately seized the lead. All the way down his interval times were ahead of Mayer until the very bottom. He flashed across the finish a scant four hundredths behind Mayer.
One byproduct of his fused neck is that he simply cannot get as low in his tuck, critical in the gliding portion of this course, as he once could. A fraction was all that separated silver from gold but there was no complaint from him. In silver he found joy, and in the process joins Andrea Mead Lawrence, Betsy Snite, Billy Kidd and his mom, Barbara Ann Cochran as Vermonters who have won Olympic Alpine medals. Oh, and by the way, while first and foremost a Cochran’s skier, he also spent a ton of time training with the Mount Mansfield Ski Club.
It snowed
Mother Nature finally delivered a much-anticipated storm to the slopes of Mansfield. It began quietly enough late on Feb. 3 but by dawn 9 inches had already accumulated and it was still dumping as locals were scrambling to reach the mountain. Sorting through the traffic was a challenge. The Scribe had to clear the driveway, so an early departure was not an option. He left the house at 8:45 a.m. and reached the ski club lot at 9:55 a.m. By all reports he made good time. What he found did not disappoint. Well over a foot of snow blanketed Big Spruce and there were still untracked sections to explore. A few runs at Spruce and then over to Mansfield where for the first time all year everything was open. Top of Goat, Upper Starr, National Drop-in and Upper, upper Liftline — all good, all soft.
Saturday was almost as good as Friday, but the traffic continued to be a major issue. The Scribe hit the lot before 8 a.m. well ahead of the masses. Knowing how busy it would soon be, the goal was a few fast runs on great snow and then head home. Leaving the resort at 10:45 a.m. was an eye-opener — bumper to bumper traffic all the way down past the Luce Hill Road intersection. Sitting in your car with a couple of amped-up youngsters for two hours doesn’t seem like much fun.
One last thought before moving onto the ski bum race this week. A sad note for everyone was the news of the fire at the Percy Farm. Losing the barn was one thing but barns can be rebuilt. The deaths of over a hundred cows was far worse. For many people, a herd of cows is just that — part of a scenic image of a bucolic meadow.
But farm people know that cows are individuals with distinct traits and idiosyncrasies. Every one of those cows had a name and most a long history. This one grew from a spindly calf lucky to have survived a difficult birth, that one simply never wanted to hang around with the rest of the crowd, a third heifer, even after 10 years, never wanted to be more than a few feet from her mom. This was truly a sad day.
Ski bum racing
Tuesday was ski bum race day once again and for the first time, now back on schedule, there was no need for a double race. A.J.’s star Dustin Martin extended his unbeaten string with a comfortable margin of victory over Zach Mooney of Plate De Race Stock. Josh Phelps of Black Katz was next followed by Nate “The Great” Hazard of Metropolitan Music and Tad Davis of Stowe Mountain Club.
Alsacia Timmerman of Order of the White Lotus was the fastest woman on the day finishing in 22nd place overall. She needed all her speed to hold off a trio of fast women for the day’s honors. Kristi Lovell and Beth Stram of Miso Fast were a scant few tenths back with Leelee Goodson of Sick Puppies next on the list.
Pete Hussey of Hammer of Stone was the fastest racer on telemark gear and Bill Lockwood of Bottom Notch O’s ruled the snowboard category.
It is Mow and Go — Drew Chuber, Matt Jung, Tyler McCullough and Dave Millar — who get to hold the Smugglers’ Bowl this week as they edged out PKCoffskis — Devon Laidman, Katrina Veerman, Brett Ramus and Linnae Haron — by the slender margin of half a point. Third place team honors went to Imposters led by veteran John McLaughlin and newcomers Scott Carter, Chris Lee and Bill Shore.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
