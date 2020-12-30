The challenges continue … just when it seemed that things around the resort were on the rise, the weather took a major turn for the worst. Not exactly what the doctor ordered. There had been a period of cold weather that allowed the snowmakers to peck away patiently at their long list of to-do projects.
Progress was being made on getting Main Street ready for a post-Christmas opening of the Sensation chair. Large chunks of the trail network accessible from the Sunny Spruce Quad were ready to go. But the long shadow of a dire weather forecast was worrisome.
Up until Christmas Eve there was room for optimism. Since the previous weekend, there had been a nice mix of sun and cold. For riders and skiers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the roar of the guns had been comforting and white plumes of freshly produced snow could be seen rising alongside several different trails. The crowds were not big in number and lift lines were short.
At the mountain you had your choice between the Gondola, the quad and the triple. Over across the Mountain Road, the Sunny Spruce quad and the Meadows quad were transporting skiers and snowboarders up the face of lower Spruce Peak. It was all good.
But it wasn’t going to last. A bit of wet snow on Thursday soon gave way to wind-driven gusts of much wetter precipitation. The surfaces remained good but being out on a day like that was not most people’s idea of fun.
Then came Christmas Day. Stowe veterans know that for over a century, Stowe has been a popular destination for residents of Montreal, that Canadian metropolis located a scant two plus hours away.
The Canadians ski hard and they ski often but this year that has changed. COVID-19 has thrown a tight seal across the U.S.-Canadian border 60 miles to the north. If you are a weekender journeying to Stowe from down Boston way or perhaps a bit further south in New York, you have been able to get your skiing or riding in.
But for the Canadians it hasn’t been business as usual — pack up Thursday night and head across the line to Stowe to enjoy great snow and, not infrequently, some epic powder when the snow gods smiled on the broad shoulders of Mount Mansfield.
This year’s Christmas morning was not that kind of day.
Your Scribe this year, due to the absence of a race schedule hosted by the Mount Mansfield Ski Club, had been forced to actually purchase a season pass in place of the one that in past seasons would have come his way from the club. Being frugal by nature, he had opted for the local’s version of the Epic Pass.
That pass has lots of good benefits, but it also has blacked-out dates, which this year would include Dec. 26 through New Year’s Eve. With that in mind, he determined that, no matter the weather, he would travel the 14.3 miles from his house to the resort to enjoy his last opportunity to ski Stowe in 2020.
While this year has been pretty brutal, it seemed to him that it still deserved some sort of send-off before 2021 dawns.
It would be nice to say that despite the rain that fell steadily in Waterbury Center as he headed north along Route 100 and turned toward Moscow, he witnessed that magical transition from raindrops to snowflakes, but that would be a lie. In fact, the closer he came to the ski area, the more persistent the precipitation became.
Prior to departing his driveway, he checked his Epic Mix app and quickly learned that The Gondola was on hold. OK, so much for a dry ride to the top. Status of the Forerunner quad — the formal name for what most locals simply refer to as The Quad — was exactly the same as The Gondola. So, if he wanted to ski Mansfield, the triple was the only way to avoid hiking. Somehow the concept of a long slog from the car to The Triple was not appealing, even though your scribe was pretty sure that there would be nobody in line for the lift.
That left Spruce and the status of all lifts green — Meadows, Adventure, Mighty Mites and Sunny Spruce. His destination would be the ski club lot. When he arrived, parking was not a problem. In fact, there were no other cars at all. Already wearing his boots — he had known this was not the sort of day you wanted to don your gear in the parking lot — immediately after his arrival he headed down Easy Street.
He saw one skier and one snowboarder. The surface on a rainy day can often be very soft and forgiving but for whatever reason, the virtually undisturbed corduroy had a crispness to it. What, no rewards from Mother Nature for the dogged persistence of The Scribe?
Another minute elapsed and with his dry butt parked on a wet seat, he headed up the lift. It was a depressing sight. Four days earlier, the slopes and woods were glistening white but that was no longer the case.
At least there would be no traffic to contend with on a day that promised limited visibility at best. As he peered up into the mists far up the lift line, he could faintly discern the form of one other passenger.
It was raining, true, but at least it wasn’t pouring. A 5-minute ride delivered him to the top — a redeeming virtue of the Sunny Spruce option is it provides a quick lift to the unloading area.
What to ski was the next question? Since West Run had been recently opened, he thought why not West Run to East Run, which would have the added virtue of delivering him back to his vehicle in short order. He would like to say that despite the adverse weather it was a really fun run. That would also be another mistruth. It was a one-and-done run; a run to say he had skied on Christmas Day and paid his final homage to skiing Stowe in 2020.
So, what’s next? A few weeks back, The Scribe decided, since his pass would be shut off until 2021, he would embark on a grand tour of northern Vermont ski areas. What better way to see how other areas were coping with these challenging times? Bolton, Sugarbush, Smugglers’ Notch, Jay Peak and Burke would come first and then the tour would swing south to Magic Mountain.
The details of this adventure will be entered into next week’s Stowe Reporter, but two days have already been logged in. Now here is something really interesting. Day 1 was Bolton and the drive up that 4-mile access road was in a steady snowfall. It would be safe to say that his expectations for the ski conditions the day after the monsoon would be muted optimism at best. Can you say frozen tundra? In fact, the skiing was really good.
Less than an inch of new snow on a base far softer than one might have expected did wonders for both The Scribe’s psyche and the conditions of the limited open trails.
The next morning, again consulting the Epic Mix app before heading to Sugarbush, he learned that 5 inches of snow had fallen at Stowe in the previous 24 hours. Perhaps all hope is not yet lost. Three days of good snowmaking weather are in the forecast, the Sensation quad was scheduled to open Sunday morning and yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.
He may not be promising you a powder day just yet, but he has delivered some skiing far better than one might have expected after that noontime on Christmas.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
