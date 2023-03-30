The spring ski season is here and as skeptical as your scribe was at the beginning of February with only a little more than a three-foot snowpack, he must confess that the snow gods did come through with enough snow to ensure that the likelihood of an early closing at the resort is no longer on the table. This latest burst of snow brought the reading at the stake back up over 80 inches, which interestingly enough is above average for this time of the season.
That begs the question, just what has this year’s skiing been like? Well, if you judge by the early part of the season, it couldn’t be considered a great year. Warmer than normal temperatures certainly had a significant impact on the ability of the resort’s snowmakers to produce snow on a timely basis. As for snow falling from the skies, well not much arrived from early November through the end of January. Options remained limited at best if you were a skier or rider seeking the challenges and thrills provided by steeper runs or gladed routes.
Luckily, however, the ski season extends across the better part of five months of lift service and, as they say, you can’t judge a book by its cover. Assessing the quality of a season is best done late in the winter.
Conditions change, and starting in February there was a definite upswing in the quality and quantity of the snowpack. Now as March draws to a close, virtually all routes remain snow-covered and even the most demanding terrain like the steeps of Hellbrook have plenty of snow cover. This time of the year is always the preferred time for expeditions. Longer periods of daylight and generally warmer weather encourage locals and visitors alike to think outside the box. Can you say, “The Chin?”
This week finds The Scribe far away as he is traveling from charging station to charging station in the EUV Bolt on his way to 10 days of skiing in various remote corners of the West. His route is not taking him to the well above snowpack of the Wasatch Range or the truly astounding mass of snow that has literally buried the Sierra Range of northeastern California.
It will take him instead to more under-the-radar destinations like a tiny little resort in southeast Wyoming called Snowy Range then down to local Denver favorite haunts like Eldora and Loveland Basin. The southernmost point of the odyssey will be in Taos where one can never go wrong visiting one of the best places in the land to ski.
Ski bum racing
Back home of course, the ski world continues to function, unmindful of the absence of The Scribe. Tuesday was the date of the final event of the painfully abbreviated Ski Bum Races as the top 20 teams from the regular season races assembled for the annual championships.
There were those from the five or six teams that did not qualify who grumbled about not being included in this last event. This is not new as every year the same refrain arises but in 2023 it remained as it always has — not everyone makes it to the final day. Unfortunately for the purpose of this week’s story, results were not available at press time.
Speaking of racing, a couple of other tidbits from the race courses. The Sugar Slalom approaches and as is always the case one of the oldest races in the continental United States returns for what is now the 86th year. Hundreds of racers gather for this event, highlighted by both the enjoyable tradition of sugar on snow and the presence of costumed racers dashing down the parallel double pole slalom courses set on the Comp Hill.
It will be very interesting to see if the Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Academy’s latest hire is on hand for the festivities. Mike Day signing on to work next year with the academy’s race program certainly set off a buzz throughout the alpine ski world. Day’s resume is almost unparalleled — his most successful racers have included Bode Miller, Ted Ligety and, in recent years, Mikaela Shiffrin.
Next winter he will be in residence on Main Street, which is one of the premier race and training venues in the country. The combination of snowmaking and grooming operations designed to produce World Cup level snow surfaces, a high-speed quad usually devoid of any lines of skiers waiting to board and the nearby spacious clubhouse have for years been a strong attraction to young racers hoping to advance up through the ranks. Having a veteran coach and leader on hand like Day only adds to the lure of racing in Stowe.
Day has strong ties to this alpine community. For some years now, Stowe has been his home on the rare occasions when he has not been traveling the circuit with his most acclaimed star. His sister Hilary lives in nearby Waterbury Center with her sons and husband, Matt “Teo” Calcagni. The latter was a longtime coach at the MMSC as well as a very skilled competitor on the Stowe World Cup circuit, aka, The Ski Bum races. Teo runs on-hill operations down at the MMSC’s longtime rival the Green Mountain Valley School. Despite his defection from the ranks, Teo remains beloved in these parts. Maybe he too can be lured home.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
