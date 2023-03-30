Kim Brown

Kim Brown

The spring ski season is here and as skeptical as your scribe was at the beginning of February with only a little more than a three-foot snowpack, he must confess that the snow gods did come through with enough snow to ensure that the likelihood of an early closing at the resort is no longer on the table. This latest burst of snow brought the reading at the stake back up over 80 inches, which interestingly enough is above average for this time of the season.

That begs the question, just what has this year’s skiing been like? Well, if you judge by the early part of the season, it couldn’t be considered a great year. Warmer than normal temperatures certainly had a significant impact on the ability of the resort’s snowmakers to produce snow on a timely basis. As for snow falling from the skies, well not much arrived from early November through the end of January. Options remained limited at best if you were a skier or rider seeking the challenges and thrills provided by steeper runs or gladed routes.

