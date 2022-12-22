A storm occurred. OK, it wasn’t an epic dump that earns a catchy nickname, but in a year off to a modest start, the first real snowfall helped ease the angst that has been prevailing for the first few weeks. Not having the Quad available on those Friday and Saturday snow days was annoying, but reports that reached The Scribe indicated that on Friday, the first of the powder days, the Lookout chair did a good job of ferrying people most of the way up Mansfield with relatively tolerable wait times at the bottom.
Not sure how things went on Saturday, but no irate emails have yet come into your scribe’s orbit. Certainly, the fact that the gondola is now open for the season had to have helped disperse the crowd across more of the resort. The only open top-to-bottom route was Perry Merrill with perhaps upper gondolier also open, but it would not come as a surprise to learn that one way or another, some riders and skiers found their way onto Chin Clip.
Your scribe was not among those enjoying this bounty of fresh snow because his balky tendon or ankle or some part of his lower leg has not healed enough for grand ski adventures. He did however make his first trip back to the hill in two and a half weeks on Tuesday morning. Not certain what would ensue but his first inkling that things were not all “Jake” in the lower leg department came as he climbed up what John Dostal has always described as the Quad Bowl — that modest ascent from parking lot to the plateau from which departs the Quad. He found himself sidestepping up in his boots since the direct fall-line climb after one step told him, “Perhaps, the body isn’t quite ready for this.”
However, a quiet ride deposited him at the top of Ridgeview where an inch of fresh snow awaited. The one route he skied was Ridgeview to Toll Road to Sunrise to Lullaby Lane to Crossover and back to the car. Snow was soft with limited traffic. After a safe journey, he headed home knowing that he wasn’t quite ready to go full bore.
It is nice, however, to see that a few lifts are now in service. The Toll House Chair is available for those choosing to park in the Toll House lot — but be forewarned that spaces are limited and the lift doesn’t run until 9 a.m. Sunny Spruce Quad is now open and more of the Little Spruce trail system is gradually opening.
Snowmaking operations are ongoing and while the weather forecast over the next week isn’t looking great, snow is coming out of the guns.
The rumor mill
During this absence from the hill, The Scribe has had a good opportunity to listen to the rumor mill. Although there was scuttlebutt of supply chain issues setting the new six-pack back until mid-January, those whispers may have been unnecessary. Load testing was completed a couple of days ago, staff training appears to be taking place on Wednesday and Thursday is now likely to be the opening day for the new Sunrise Lift, as it has been named in the trails and lift report.
Naturally, the biggest source of chat around the mountain among the locals concerns the parking situation. It seems like there are lots of people out there to help park arriving cars, but the Park Stowe ticket enforcement presence continues to be a bit hazy. If you arrive with four people in your car, what happens if you can’t find a Park Stowe person to verify your right to park for free? So far, The Scribe has had no interest in leaving Waterbury Center and driving 15 miles up to the Mansfield Lot to observe how it’s working.
The holiday week is almost here and hopefully it will be one of joy and celebration — most lifts running, lots of freshly made snow from mountain operations guns, a couple of fresh storms passing over the region with a total absence of chaos on roads and in the Mansfield and Gondola parking lots.
Stay tuned for further updates from the always observing, though not always present, bum known colloquially as The Scribe.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.