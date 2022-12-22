Perry Merrill

At the top of the Perry Merrill Sunday at Stowe.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner
Kim Brown

A storm occurred. OK, it wasn’t an epic dump that earns a catchy nickname, but in a year off to a modest start, the first real snowfall helped ease the angst that has been prevailing for the first few weeks. Not having the Quad available on those Friday and Saturday snow days was annoying, but reports that reached The Scribe indicated that on Friday, the first of the powder days, the Lookout chair did a good job of ferrying people most of the way up Mansfield with relatively tolerable wait times at the bottom.

Not sure how things went on Saturday, but no irate emails have yet come into your scribe’s orbit. Certainly, the fact that the gondola is now open for the season had to have helped disperse the crowd across more of the resort. The only open top-to-bottom route was Perry Merrill with perhaps upper gondolier also open, but it would not come as a surprise to learn that one way or another, some riders and skiers found their way onto Chin Clip.

