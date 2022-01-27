Winter continues … Very cold days — albeit with bluebird skies — even colder nights and a bit of fresh snow on the ground. It almost feels normal around these parts. As one longtime local said earlier this week, “You know Brownie, it’s pretty good right now.”
One week does not a winter make but having most of the mountain skiable and real snowbanks alongside local roads is certainly pleasing.
Martin Luther King weekend has come and gone. A bit more of January remains and then the next big surge of business looms — president’s week. If a rumored Nor’easter forming up right now could provide another blast of snow — wouldn’t a foot or more be well-received — that might finally get the trail network 100 percent open.
More trails are open right now than at any previous point of the season. Upper Starr and Upper National are open, though caution remains the key to preserving body and gear, but the uppermost section of Liftline and the upper Goat remain closed. Lookout is open from the S-53 entrance down. The snowmakers are on Hayride this week and given the cold weather arriving mid-week there should be some humongous lunar dunes awaiting a good working over by the grooming machines before the weekend arrives.
Speaking of cold weather, there is no question that when dawn temperatures are in the range of minus double digits it definitely takes the edge off the crowd early in the day. When it is snowing even mid-week, the prospect of even a dusting seems to produce a steady stream of cars headed for the resort. Such was the case on Tuesday morning.
The Scribe, in the middle of a five-day schedule of alpine races at Spruce, noted that even at 7:30 a.m. there were a bunch of cars on the Mountain Road. They were headed for Mansfield; he was headed for Main Street. About 6 inches of very dry and cold snow had fallen in the previous 24 hours. This is not enough snow to drag Epic passholders north from Boston in the middle of a work week, but it certainly did not go unnoticed by the locals.
On race days, the number one priority for racers and crew is removing snow from the course. On Tuesday morning, the top priority for The Scribe was taking a sweet run down Sterling with only one patrol track in place from morning sweep. Nice turns were had even without poles. After that it was back to the Slip Crew.
Checking in on progress at the WCAX snow stake, Tuesday’s snow had not yet been posted to the graph but here’s guessing that the depth of the snowpack should be over 40 inches, certainly not epic but approaching respectability. The arctic air that will blanket Stowe for a couple of days will preclude the possibility of any significant snowfall, but behind that cold air lurks a system that could provide a nice finish for what has been a pretty good ski month.
There continues to be lots of discussion around town and on the hill over the various pros and cons of life in the Vail family. If staffing is as much of a problem as it seems to be, one thought occurred to your scribe.
In the final years of operation under the AIG umbrella, Stowe had invested in a system for checking tickets by means of gates that would open when approached by the holder of an approved pass or day ticket. That system went away soon after the Vail acquisition and the word seemed to be that to seamlessly integrate Epic passholders into all the different Vail resorts, a scanning system replaced the gates. Fair enough, but in a time of reported labor shortages, it seems like a lot of red-coated people are out at all those different lifts operating their scanners. Those gates seemed to do the job well and with a lot fewer bodies. Just saying. Food for thought.
Ski bums back
There was one other very important piece of news from the hill this week. After a season and a half hiatus, and three cancellations this month, ski bum racing resumed. On a day with snow gently falling, just over 110 people were at the top of the Slalom Hill on race skis, recreational skis, snowboards and telemark gear to kick off a new race season.
Stretching all the way back to the famed Stowe Standard races of the late 1950s, it was fun to know that the citizen race tradition is still in place.
Anyone hoping that maybe Dustin Martin, who is now racing for A.J.’s, would finally show signs that age was catching up with him was quickly disillusioned. Martin captured both races.
In the first run his closest competition came from FUBAR’s Karl Lipsky, followed in order by Nate Hazard of Metropolitan Music and then a pair of Plate de Race Stock skiers — Zach Mooney and Ryan Daniel. Race two saw the same chasers in a slightly shuffled order: Daniel up to second, Hazard hanging onto the third spot, Mooney fourth and Brian Libby of Running Late getting the fifth-place finish.
Among the women in the field, it came as no surprise that Stephanie Abrell, skiing for a team known as The Order of the White Lotus, was eighth and ninth in the two races. Beth Stram on Miso Fast nabbed a 19th in race No. 1 with teammate Kristi Lovell eight spots back.
Those two women held the same rank in the day’s second race. In snowboard, Ollie Fosterfell of Met Music was fastest in the first race, followed by Bill Lockwood and Peter Gehring of Bottom Notch O’s. In the next run, Lockwood jumped past Fosterfell.
Two races mean two winning squads. Team honors in the first race went to Fubar — Karl Lipsky, Shaun Rowe and Rick Stram — followed by Plate De Race Stock and Metropolitan Music. The second race saw three completely different teams go 1-2-3. Past our Primes Jim Donovan, Andy Lovell, Chele Modica and Michael Schaeffer edged the snowboard aces from Bottom Notch O’s.
Stoweflake, one of the longest running squads in the series wound up in third.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
