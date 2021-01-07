After a week on the road, it was fun to return to the familiar slopes of Stowe Mountain Resort. Christmas Day was miserable — at least from this skier’s point of view, but conditions definitely improved over the course of the week between Christmas and the new year.
Just as slight amounts of snow fell at all the northern resorts, snow also dusted the slopes of Mansfield. The Scribe knew this but it was fun to discover first hand how much better the ski conditions were this recent Monday. The sun was shining, which has been a real rarity if you look back at December. In fact, another newspaper in a nearby metropolis reported that December only had one sunny day in that part of the world.
The first run for The Scribe was down Perry Merrill. The wait was tolerable, in the neighborhood of 10 minutes or so, but when he skied the trail along most of its length, he saw only one other skier, until near the bottom when a tail-riding youngster hanging desperately onto his skis rocketed past.
The plan was to visit the Quad but once he saw that the line was well out of the corral, he headed across the way to Spruce. A quick trip up Sunny Spruce and then off to the Sensation lift, which opened over the weekend.
Sun shining, everything glistening white, Big Spruce was its usual scenic self. Main Street was in good shape and with only a couple of dozen skiers and riders coming off the top, the run proved to be well worth two circuits. Short on time, The Scribe opted to head back to the Mountain, but not before doing another lap on the Sunny Spruce lift to visit the Slalom Hill.
•••
The future of this year’s Ski Bum Race Series may be up in the air at this point, but The Scribe was on a mission, to catch up with UVM’s coach and Stowe local, Bill “Ratchet” Reichelt. Bill was in an excellent mood — Slalom Hill open for training, his kids slowly returning from faraway places and, best of all, happy that three former-UVM women finished in the top 20 at the weekend’s Zagreb World Cup slalom.
Speaking of World Cups, how about the exceptional skiing of Ryan Cochran-Siegle over this recent stretch? It all started with that sparkling downhill run at Val Gardena when he grabbed his first podium as the 2nd-place finisher. But that was only the warm-up to the next speed series in Bormio.
The week began when Ryan won both downhill training runs, and then came the super-G. When he completed his run, no one yet knew just how dominant he had been. When the last racer finished, RCS, as he has come to be known, not only had the win but by the largest margin in nearly five years.
The previously postponed downhill was the next day and all eyes were on bib #7. There were four split times being posted as the racers sped down the course and RCS was up .79 seconds at the fourth interval. Alas, he had one big mistake, which took away what looked like a second consecutive win. He still wound up in 7th place and the point standings have him 6th overall.
Ryan is now the 6th member of Cochran’s second generation of World Cup racers, but the first to reach these heights. These kids learned to ski at the family’s home hill but always looked forward to spending time on the slopes of nearby Stowe. Ryan, like most of his cousins, also enjoyed the valuable training and coaching he received during his time with the Mount Mansfield Ski Club, now the Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Academy.
The Scribe suspects this is not the last visit RCS will make to a World Cup podium.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
