The winter of warmth continues to be issue number one for Stowe skiers and riders. It may feel like traffic is the top annoyance for locals and visiting patrons but that is small potatoes compared to the state of the snowpack.
The past week offered up several really nice ski days, the most prominent of which was St. Patrick’s Day. As your scribe has suggested many times in past years, this is the unofficial ski bum holiday, and this year was no exception. The governor’s squad of leprechauns was on the hill shortly after dawn for the annual dyeing of the waterfall below the gondola and, as is always the case, their execution of the green was flawless.
Early gondola riders were treated once again to the spectacle of a wall of green-flavored snow — that’s right, food coloring is environmentally harmless — glistening in morning sunshine. Some traditions in Stowe are no longer around — remember those 7:30 a.m. quad rides — but this one lives on.
The weekend was more challenging than most. Warm temperatures, rain and low-lying cloud cover did no one any favors.
Sunday was a decent day, but one could see everywhere that if this weather pattern continues, the only skiing that will remain soon will be strictly on surfaces protected by snowmaking. Those trails themselves are still providing good skiing conditions, but cover is getting thinner as these warm days continue.
A quick check of the snowpack depth as measured at the snowstake alongside Toll Road confirms what the absence of snowbanks along the Mountain Road and bare meadows suggest. The stake is at 43 inches compared to the annual average of 73 inches. This does not bode well for late spring skiing options. There have been big storms in April in the past so stay hopeful but don’t bet the ranch.
Sunday was also the day of the annual U8 and U10 Duals, which has always been one of the best events the Mount Mansfield Ski Club hosts. Watching kids from ages 7-10 race down the Comp Hill in a panel slalom and launch off the jump near the bottom of the course never fails to be exciting.
The top 16 boys’ and girls’ finishers in two morning runs then match up for head-on-head racing in the same format that many watched in this year’s Olympics. It is really a fun event.
The Scribe would also like to give a special shoutout to a 9-year-old girl from Cochran’s who raced. This youngster loves to race despite having had 19 surgeries for brain cancer and having only partial sight in one eye and none in the other. She completed her run, including launching off the jump with no depth perception.
“Don’t worry” her guide Laura Farrell told her. “Just put your nose over your tips and go for it.” She did, she landed it and crossed the finish line.
Back to Bohemia
It appears that a recent story on Mount Bohemia piqued the curiosity of many of the loyal readers of the Stowe Reporter. There was one glaring omission by The Scribe in his recent story, however. He failed to mention that a prized institution of Yoopers — residents of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan — is the National Ski Hall of Fame, situated in Ishpeming. Some might question, why here? The answer is a simple one.
Denizens of the upper Midwest, and particularly those of this part of Michigan, have a long and proud history in skiing. From early Scandinavian immigrants in mining areas who were ski jumpers to cold winter survivors who built rope-tows to facilitate skiing in the mid-1930s, skiing has always been a deep-rooted activity of this region. Many famous Vermonters are enshrined here, not the least of whom is Stowe’s legendary skier, author and gardener, Stu Campbell.
Despite some very pleasant skiing conditions to be found on a brisk Tuesday morning this week, there was not a good grooming window to prepare the race hill for the weekly bum race. Therefore, a decision was made to cancel the final week of regular season racing and look ahead to next week’s finals, which will be held on either the Slalom Hill or the Comp Hill depending on the whims of Mother Nature over the next few days.
Only the top 20 teams have qualified for the championship race, but racers from all the teams in the season series are invited to the ski bum banquet hosted at Idletyme Tuesday evening.
Kim Brown, a ski bum by winter and a hacker by summer, lives in Waterbury Center with his very understanding family.
