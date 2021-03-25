It’s 4:30 in the morning as I load my skis and get in the gondola, joining a group of non-skiers already in the car. I ask them where they’re from and they tell me they’re from Fairfax. That means they had to get up at 2:30 a.m. to get ready and make the more-than-an-hour drive to the Mansfield.
We ride up to the Cliff House in the dark — an interesting experience in itself. Along the way you can hear voices from below of people hiking or skinning up. Looking back toward the village of Stowe you can see a growing line of headlights coming up the Mountain Road. We get out of the gondola in the bright lights of the building where coffee, doughnuts and other pastries are already available for consumption.
Someone says, “Happy Easter!” — it’s the annual Easter sunrise service atop Mount Mansfield.
This is the second year in a row that there won’t be a sunrise service on the mountain due to COVID-19. The tradition began in 1955, more than 65 years ago. I hope next year sees the tradition return.
The annual service brings together an interesting mix of people, from those primarily there for the free skiing to those who are actually there for the Easter service. For some, it is an annual social celebration that includes the service, followed by skiing and brunch. Attendance varies with the weather from a few hundred to well over a thousand.
It is a special experience when you are lucky enough to have a clear Easter dawn that bathes the whole top of the mountain in a pink and purple glow. Then the sun starts to break over the eastern horizon — first as a bright beam of light and then the entire sun appears. Whether you came for the skiing or to worship, whether you consider yourself religious or not, the experience is spiritual.
•••
Which brings us to the quote I shared in last week’s trivia question: “It is better to go skiing and think of God, then go to church and think of skiing.” I saw the quote on a poster at the beginning of the ski season. My first reaction was, how have I not seen this before? Or why don’t I already own this? My second reaction was to wonder who the author was.
The quote is attributed to Fridtjof Nansen of Norway, who was born in 1861. To be accurate, his actual quote was: “It is better to go skiing and think of God, than go to church and think of sport.” But I think the slight modification from sport to skiing makes it more appropriate, at least for me.
Nansen began skiing at 2, which was, of course, primarily cross country, although I’m sure he skied down hills as he encountered them. At 10, he tried ski jumping despite his parents’ disapproval. In addition to skiing, he became an accomplished skater as well. At 18, he set a world record for the one-mile skate and a year later won the first of 11 national cross-country ski championships.
However, to say Nansen was just a skier would be like saying Einstein just had a Ph.D. Nansen was a polar explorer, a zoologist, an oceanographer, a politician and diplomat, and a human rights advocate.
As a polar explorer he led the first expedition to successfully traverse Greenland on skis in 1888. Although not as famous as Amundsen and Peary in their quest for the North Pole, Nansen did lead an expedition that reached a record northern latitude at the time.
In the process of these adventures, he designed improved sleeping bags, clothing and stoves for use in cold weather.
In 1905, Nansen was an outspoken advocate to dissolve the Norway-Sweden Union in favor of an independent Norway. He became the movement’s spokesman to the English-speaking world, garnering support for a free Norway. He also negotiated with Denmark to have their Prince Charles assume the role of king in the new Norwegian monarchy.
After World War I, Nansen went to work for the League of Nations to address the refugee problem that resulted from the war. This work led to him receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922.
•••
This week’s trivia question:
Marc Girardelli won five overall World Cups. What was unique about his ski boots?
Post answers at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com, but post trivia question responses at retro-skiing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.