This has been an extremely stressful year and I hope Christmas offers the chance to find some peace from that stress. So, let me wish everyone a merry, healthy and peaceful Christmas.
So what company was the first to offer a down parka? Tim “Griff” Griffin knew that it was Eddie Bauer.
Eddie Bauer, the person, started Eddie Bauer’s Tennis Shop in Seattle in 1920. Gradually he expanded what the shop carried and it became Eddie Bauer’s Sports Shop. The story goes that Eddie developed hypothermia on a fishing trip and decided to pursue alternatives to the wool clothing used for warmth at that time.
The first down jacket was introduced in 1936 and Bauer patented the process of quilting the down, which kept the jacket from being too bulky. Thanks to that process, it could be used for action sports such as skiing. As we know, that quilted approach is still used in today’s down ski wear.
But this isn’t a story about down parkas in general. It’s a story about a specific down parka.
Christmas is always a special time for kids. “Tis more blessed to give than to receive!” But every kid knows Christmas is about receiving. There’s making the list and then revising the list. There’s the difficulty getting to sleep on Christmas Eve. And the pre-dawn rush in the dark to open those first gifts from Santa.
Usually associated with each Christmas is some “in” gift or toy that everyone wants. That “in” gift is generally a specific brand and model. It was no different when I was a kid. However, my parents didn’t seem to realize that when I asked for a Tonka fire truck, I didn’t just want any old fire truck. When they were out shopping, their Yankee frugality took over — why pay twice as much for the Tonka when the X-brand looked just as good? On Christmas morning I was still happy to get the fire truck, but it wasn’t a Tonka.
As I grew up I realized that if I cared about something really specific, the safest way to get it was to save up my money and buy it for myself. As I became a serious skier, this was particularly true for ski equipment and gear. I wasn’t going to ask my parents for any skiing-related items.
So when it came time to open gifts at Christmas 1970, my parents seemed unusually nervous. They handed me my big present. I opened it and there was an Alpine Designs down parka. Yes, I needed a new parka and had never had a down parka, but I hadn’t asked them for one.
It was the perfect gift in fashion, function and fit. It was an unexpected surprise. It was also perfect because I realized how far out of their comfort zone my parents had gone to buy this for me. Their nervousness showed in their remarks — “The clerk said that you can exchange it if you’d prefer something different.”
There would be no exchanging this special gift.
While I no longer have the parka, I do have the painting a friend made of me skiing in the parka. I gave the painting to my parents the following Christmas. That picture hung on my parent’s wall for the remainder of their lives. It now hangs on my wall, welcoming folks to our Skiing Room!
I hope this Christmas brings you many special gifts.
•••
Alpine skiing competition began with one event, what we now call downhill. This week’s trivia question is: The first U.S. downhill national championships were held in 1934. Where were they held? (Hint: It wasn’t in Vermont.) Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor. Email letters to news@stowereporter. com, but post trivia question responses at retro-skiing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.