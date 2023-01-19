Like many other sports, skiing has always had a vocabulary associated with it. That vocabulary has changed with the times, so I was intrigued when I came across a document entitled “American Ski Language” from 1939.
What better place to start than with the first term on the list — bathtub. According to the document, a bathtub is “a very deep sit-down indentation in the snow left by a skier’s fall.”
John Thurgood had the answer to last week’s trivia question. Granted, he said it was a sitzmark, which is a European-influenced term for the same thing. In fact, sitzmark is a term I remember from my early days of skiing.
However, there is even local evidence that bathtub was a commonly used term for the evidence left behind when a skier falls. Early Mount Mansfield Ski Club newsletters mention the term bathtub and in one case says that “bathtubs remain a problem on the Nose Dive!”
So why would a bathtub be a problem? Back in those days there were few skiers, and most slopes or trails weren’t packed. A fall could make a large crater in the snow. If not repaired, the next skier who came could have their skis dive into the hole, producing another fall that might result in injury, broken skis or an even bigger bathtub!
The 1939 document says that a bigger bathtub was called a “well.”
The Nose Dive of the 1930s and 1940s was narrow and had its infamous seven turns. One technique skiers used if they couldn’t make one of the turns was to intentionally fall. Throwing yourself down into soft snow was far better than taking on a tree.
Proper skiing etiquette of the era included filling in any bathtubs you created, but apparently that etiquette wasn’t always followed. In an early 1940s letter to Sepp Ruschp, Frank Springer-Miller suggested some possible signage that could be added to the single chair towers. One suggested sign was “Fell in Someone’s Bathtub. Think I’ll Fix Mine from Now On!”
Another suggested by Springer-Miller was “Do I Really Belong on the Nosedive?” I’m thinking this sign could still be useful.
Today, grooming, snowmaking and heavy skier traffic have produced a surface that is pretty much impervious to bathtubs or sitzmarks. This season in the East our snow depths are so shallow that even if you could dent it, it wouldn’t be very deep.
I’d like to suggest a contemporary term to replace bathtub — bruise. Falling today on the slopes rarely dents the surface, instead it dents you. Or I guess that black-and-blue bruise on your hip from falling on Nose Dive, you could call a sitzmark.
Another term from the 1939 list is ski dude. The definition is “one who over-dresses the part and does more talking than skiing.” I don’t know what the contemporary term for that is, but I rode up the gondola with one last week. He dropped the name of every backcountry route on the mountain. I wasn’t impressed.
A ski dude shouldn’t be confused with a ski heel, who is a “bad mannered or unsportsman-like skier.” Then there’s the ski lush, “a skier who does most of his skiing at the bar.”
Hey, wait a minute, that one hits too close to home.
This week’s trivia question: What ski area was known for the Skimobile? Post your answer at retro-skiing.com.
Greg Morrill is a retired computer programmer and college professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.